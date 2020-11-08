Postseason playoffs on the state level continue for football and begin for volleyball and soccer this week.
Just three area football teams remain in the hunt for elusive state titles.
District 5-9 Class AAA subregional champion Bedford, fresh off its 28-13 win over District 6 champ Central, moves into the PIAA quarterfinals.
The Bisons (9-0) will face District 10 champ, Hickory (8-0), a 42-27 winner over Grove City. The game is set to be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Windber with the winner moving forward to play the WPIAL champion in the semifinals.
Upstart Chestnut Ridge (7-2), the District 5-AA champ in a narrow 21-17 win over previously unbeaten Berlin Brothersvalley, will face District 10 champion Wilmington (9-0) for the third straight year.
The Greyhounds, who topped Karns City 42-14, will host the Lions at 7 p.m. on Friday in a quarterfinal clash. The District 10 squad has won the previous two meetings, 40-33 in 2018 and 35-20 last year.
In the semifinals, the Ridge/Wilmington victor will play the District 7 winner.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. at Altoona’s Mansion Park, three-time District 6-AA champ Richland (8-1), which downed Laurel Highlands foe Cambria Heights 27-6, draws District 4 and three-time defending state champion Southern Columbia (9-0). The Tigers beat South Williamsport 49-14 in the District 4 title game.
The winner between the Rams and Tigers plays the Camp Hill/Bishop McDevitt winner in the semifinals.
In another game of interest, the District 6-A title game between Bishop Guilfoyle and Homer-Center will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Mansion Park.
• Two area volleyball teams are still on the court, both from District 5.
First-time Class A champion Conemaugh Township draws District 6 champ West Shamokin in the PIAA first round. The Wolves will host the matchup set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class AA, surprising Chestnut Ridge, which won its first district crown since 1985, will play at District 9 winner Redbank Valley in a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
• The Bedford girls and boys along with the boys from Westmont Hilltop and Rockwood open play in the PIAA soccer championships this week.
District 9 champion Karns City plays host to the Bedford boys at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The other three matchups are set for Saturday.
The Rockets play at District 7 champ Greensburg Central Catholic in a Class A clash and the Hilltoppers will play District 10 champion Fairview.
The District 5-AA champion Bedford girls will face District 10 champ Villa Maria Academy on Saturday.
• The Twitter vote had an amazing week picking, going a perfect 9-0.
Philip Cmor, Dean Carpenter and Diane Lopez were all 7-2 while Mike Mastovich, Jake Oswalt and I had records of 6-3.
On the strength of its ideal picking week, Twitter moved into the overall lead with a 96-21 mark with Cmor just behind at 95-22. Oswalt and I are 93-24 followed by Mastovich (92-25), Carpenter (89-28) and Lopez 84-33).
