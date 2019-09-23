It is not even October yet and autumn is just about to begin, but it is already the halfway point of the high school football season.
There are still six area squads that are unbeaten, including Chestnut Ridge, Berlin Brothersvalley and Meyersdale in District 5-AA and Richland and Ligonier Valley in District 6-AA. Bedford is undefeated in District 5-8 Class AAA.
Tussey Mountain is also undefeated in District 5 Class A while Bellwood-Antis makes it three squads undefeated in District 6 Class AA.
In District 6 Class AA, in addition to the top three teams, Penns Valley and Marion Center are just behind, both at 4-1, followed by Bishop Carroll and Southern Huntingdon, both 3-2.
In Class A, there is a bottleneck at the top with Bishop Guilfoyle, Homer-Center, Portage, Juniata Valley and Claysburg-Kimmel ranked one through five, but all holding 4-1 records. Purchase Line, Saltsburg and Glendale are the next three in the rankings and have 3-2 records.
Defending champion Bald Eagle Area is 4-1 and sits atop the District 6 Class AAA standings with Westmont Hilltop at 3-2, the only other squad among the nine with a winning record.
In the District 5 ratings, the defending champion Lions hold the top spot followed by the Mountaineers and Red Raiders. The Titans lead the way in Class A with Northern Bedford and Windber both at 3-2.
In other sports: Somerset captured the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference team golf championship with a perfect 10-0 record. Penn Cambria was 8-1, followed by Bishop McCort (8-2) and Bedford (7-2). Rockwood won its fourth straight WestPAC golf title and Ligonier Valley was the Heritage Conference champion.
• In LHAC tennis, Central Cambria is on top with a 13-2 record. Somerset and Westmont Hilltop are just behind with identical 12-3 records and Bedford is 11-3.
• The Central Cambria boys and girls are both unbeaten in LHAC cross country. Individually, Portage sophomore Lauren Shaffer and Westmont Hilltop senior Nick Fetzer captured titles on Saturday at the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational. The Forest Hills girls were the team champs.
• Six of the 13 teams in the Laurel Highlands in volleyball have winning records, led by Central Cambria at 6-0. Cambria Heights and Bishop Carroll are both 6-1 while Bishop Guilfoyle is 5-1. Bishop McCort and Penn Cambria are both 4-2.
Berlin Brothersvalley is unbeaten in the South in the WestPAC while North Star is the leader in the North. In the Heritage Conference, reigning champion Northern Cambria holds the top spot.
• In Laurel Highlands soccer, the Westmont Hilltop boys remain undefeated while on the girls side, the PIAA Class AA defending champion Bedford holds the top spot. In the WestPAC, Conemaugh Township’s girls are in the lead with Windber right behind while the boys battle is between Rockwood, Conemaugh Township and Windber.
