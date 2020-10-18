The District 6 football playoffs open this weekend and there is one District 5 game on the schedule with all games set for 7 p.m.
On Friday in District 6 Class AAA, top-seeded Central will entertain No. 4 Westmont Hilltop at Hollidaysburg High School.
In Class AA, No. 8 Bald Eagle Area travels to top-seeded Bellwood-Antis while No. 7 Cambria Heights journeys to second-seeded Southern Huntingdon.
In Class A, the top four seeds, Penns Manor, Homer-Center, Portage and Conemaugh Valley, all receive first-round byes.
On Friday in Class A, No. 9 Purchase Line is at eighth-seeded West Shamokin, another Heritage Conference clash. The two squads met in the season opener with the Wolves prevailing 34-28.
The District 5 Class A semifinal is also on Friday and features Conemaugh Township, the third seed, at second-seeded Northern Bedford with the winner to face top-seeded Tussey Mountain on Oct. 30 or 31.
There are six Saturday games, all in District 6. In Class AAA, No. 3 Penn Cambria plays at second-seeded Tyrone.
For the second time this season, Heritage Conference rivals Northern Cambria, the sixth seed, and No. 3 Marion Center will square off in a Class AA quarterfinal. The Stingers, who won the first meeting 28-7, will be the host team.
The other Class AA matchup is between a pair of Laurel Highlands squads as No. 5 Central Cambria plays at No. 4 Richland.
There are three games on Saturday in Class A, including 12th-seeded Bishop McCort facing No. 5 Bishop Guilfoyle at a site to be determined. The two LHAC teams have not met this season.
The other two matchups have No. 10 Blairsville against No. 7 Williamsburg at Hollidaysburg High School and No. 11 Saltsburg at sixth-seeded Juniata Valley.
All four top seeds in Class A will play the week of Oct. 30-31 in quarterfinals against the winners of this week’s games.
Semifinals in Class AA were not listed on the release from District 6, but the Class AAA championship will be held at Mansion Park in Altoona at 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
• The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crowned its cross country team champions this week with the Westmont Hilltop girls and Central Cambria boys each finishing with unblemished 11-0 records.
It was the first in a number of years for the Hilltoppers and the sixth straight for the Red Devils.
On Wednesday, LHAC individual championships will be contested at Maple Crest Golf Course near Portage.
The varsity girls race is set for 3 p.m. followed by the varsity boys race and the middle school races for girls and boys.
• Seniors Vileska Gelpi of Rockwood and Megan Stevens of Central Cambria along with junior Alyssa Kush of Westmont Hilltop will be on the greens at Heritage Hills Golf Resort and Conference Center in York on Monday for the 18-hole PIAA girls championship.
Junior Andrew Platt of Somerset and sophomore Matthew Edwards of Bedford will represent the area boys at the PIAA championships, which is also 18 holes on Monday in York.
• Despite two wrong picks on my part – Blacklick Valley/Shade and Somerset/Forest Hills – I have retained my one-game lead over co-worker Jake Oswalt in the football picks battle.
Diane Lopez was the big winner in Week 6, going 11-1. Philip Cmor, Oswalt, the Twitter Vote and I were all 10-2 while Mike Mastovich and Dean Carpenter were both 9-3.
Overall, I stand at 68-13 with Oswalt at 67-14. Cmor is 66-15, Mastovich, 65-16, Twitter Vote, 64-17, Carpenter, 61-20 and Lopez, 60-21.
The playoffs starting next week should make things interesting.
