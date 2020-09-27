District 6 golf Chairman Mike Hudak announced Sunday that the boys championship has been rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
Eleven area boys advanced to the District 6 Class AA Championship after a sectional qualifier held Thursday at Windber Country Club.
The highest area finisher was Gregory Caldwell of Penn Cambria, in a tie for third place with a 78, six strokes behind leader Eric Spencer of West Shamokin.
The other area qualifiers are: Zane Hoover, Westmont Hilltop, Lukas Cascino, Bishop McCort, Brodie O’Donnell, Penn Cambria, Thomas Weakland, Penn Cambria, Nathan Little, Penn Cambria, Ian Verhovsek, Bishop McCort, Logan Angus, Conemaugh Valley, Brady Houser, Northern Cambria, Darren Shrift, Forest Hills and Ian Mulligan, Central Cambria.
Penn Cambria, which included Caldwell, Weakland, Little, Brody Vinglish (91) and Kyle Reese (91), was second in the team race with a 337, 12 strokes behind leader West Shamokin. St. Joseph’s Academy and Tyrone rounded out the top four teams that qualified for Wednesday’s championship.
The District 6 girls golf championships are set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Windber Country Club.
In other golf news, Bishop Guilfoyle earned the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title, finishing the season with a perfect 10-0 record, just ahead of Somerset (9-1) and Bishop McCort (8-2).
• In tennis, Westmont Hilltop junior Alyssa Kush won her third consecutive District 6 Class AA singles tournament title on Saturday at
Mansion Park with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Central Cambria senior Olivia Ratchford.
Kush, who did not drop a game in the district competition, met Ratchford for the title for the third straight year. Ratchford made her fourth straight finals appearance. She finished as the District 6 runner-up as a freshman in 2017.
Kush will play the District 7 champ on Nov. 4 at a site and time to be determined, with the winner advancing to the semifinals at the Hershey Racquet Club.
• In cross country, Westmont Hilltop and Richland are both unbeaten in the LHAC, according to the league standings, with the Hilltoppers at 5-0 and the Rams at 4-0.
Forest Hills stands at 3-1 and Chestnut Ridge at 2-1.
In the boys standings, Somerset is 4-0 and Central Cambria is at 2-0. Westmont Hilltop and Penn Cambria are both 4-1 while Bedford is 3-1.
• Bishop Guilfoyle remains unbeaten in LHAC volleyball and holds the top spot in the standings with a 5-0 record.
Central Cambria is 4-1 and Somerset is 3-1. There is a logjam at 3-2 with preseason favorite Forest Hills, Bedford and Westmont Hilltop.
• In Laurel Highlands soccer, Bedford is 6-0, Westmont Hilltop stands at 5-0, while Central Cambria is 6-1.
On the girls side, Bedford is the lone unbeaten squad at 6-0 followed by Bishop Guilfoyle (5-1), Cambria Heights (4-1), Westmont Hilltop (4-1) and Richland (4-1).
• In the picks, Mike Mastovich, Jake Oswalt, Philip Cmor, Dean Carpenter and I were all 11-2 this week. Diane Lopez and the Twitter vote finished 10-3.
This could be the week where separation will occur. There are some really tough choices to make.
