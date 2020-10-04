District 6 crowned boys and girls golf champions this past week and District 5 is set to hold its Class AA championships on Tuesday at Iron Masters Country Club in Roaring Spring. Wednesday is the rain date.
Four boys and two girls will advance from the district tournament to the state event. The District 5 team champions will play District 6 champ, West Shamokin, on Oct. 14 at Ebensburg Country Club, in order to advance to the team championships.
Singles and doubles tennis champions were also determined in District 6 with Westmont Hilltop junior Alyssa Kush claiming the singles crown for the third straight year.
Central Cambria senior Olivia Ratchford and junior Corinne Markovich captured the District 6 Class AA doubles title with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Tyrone’s Rachel Stricek and Victoria Reese. It was Ratchford’s fourth consecutive doubles title, and the Red Devils have won five of the past six doubles crowns.
In District 5, the singles tournament is Oct. 12 and the doubles competition on Oct. 19.
• It was a busy week for the Hilltoppers’ Kush and also a situation that you don’t often see.
On Sept. 26, she won her third straight District 6 Class AA singles tennis title and earned a trip to the PIAA tournament.
Then on Thursday at Windber Country Club, in her first year of playing varsity golf, she placed second at the District 6 Class AA girls championships, making a par-saving putt in a playoff to help the Hilltoppers win the team title and earn a trip to the state tournament.
Westmont and four-time defending champion Central Cambria finished tied at 298 in the district team standings, but Kush’s par on the first playoff hole helped the Hilltoppers advance to the PIAA team championships at Heritage Hills in York on Oct. 26. The other Hilltoppers team
members are Shannen Mullen (103), Nora Mullen (104) and Nicole Leiden (117).
Kush finished as runner-up with a 91, eight strokes behind Tyrone Area’s Cassidy Miksich, who won the individual title with an 83.
Central Cambria’s Megan Stevens placed third at 92 and also qualified for the PIAA Championships at Heritage Hills in York on Oct. 19.
• In the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, Westmont Hilltop’s tennis team finished unbeaten (13-0) and clinched the league crown while Bishop Guilfoyle (10-0) won the golf title.
The Hilltoppers are also unbeaten in girls cross country while the boys cross country teams of Somerset and Central Cambria are also undefeated.
In soccer, Bedford’s boys and girls both have unblemished records while in volleyball, Central Cambria, Somerset and Bishop Guilfoyle all have one loss.
• District 6 football Chairman Ralph Cecere released the starting dates for the playoffs over the weekend.
In Classes A, AA and AAA, the postseason opens on Oct. 23 and 24 while in Class AAAA, playoffs begin on Oct. 30 or 31. There are no area schools in Class AAAAA or AAAAAA.
A total of 12 of 19 teams qualify for the postseason in Class A, eight of 12 in Class AA, four of five in Class AAA and two of five in Class AAAA.
In District 5, four Class A teams will begin play on Oct. 23 and 24 with the finals on Oct. 30 or 31. The last day to drop from the playoffs is Oct. 11.
Four squads will be in the Class AA playoffs. The semifinals take place on Oct. 30 and 31 with the finals on Nov. 6 or 7. The last day to drop from the playoffs is Oct. 18.
Class AAA Bedford will meet the District 9 champ on Oct. 30 or 31.
• The picks battle for football continues to be hotly contested.
Philip Cmor and Diane Lopez went 12-2 last week, while Mike Mastovich and the Twitter Vote were both 11-3. Jake Oswalt and I were both 10-4, and Dean Carpenter was 9-5.
Overall, Mastovich and I are tied at the top, with Oswalt and Cmor just behind, followed by the Twitter Vote, Carpenter and Lopez.
