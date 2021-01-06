The defending District 5-A champion Berlin Brothersvalley boys have anticipated the start of the 2020-21 basketball season since the pandemic forced them off the hardwood after the PIAA second round in March.
The Mountaineers lost just one starter, Cole Blubaugh, from last year’s 28-1 squad, which had been poised to face Bishop Canevin in the state quarterfinals. Berlin had downed the Crusaders 63-47 near the start of last season on Dec. 6, 2019.
Returning for the Somerset County squad will be three of the team’s top scorers from last year, including seniors Elijah Sechler (19.2 points per game), Will Spochart (17.3 ppg) and Abe Countryman (10.3 ppg). Countryman, the Mountaineers leading rebounder (8.3 per game), is coming back from an injury, and sat out football season so that he would be available for basketball.
Berlin has one game in the books already, having crushed WestPAC South squad Rockwood, 90-22, on Dec. 11. In that game, the Pitt-Johnstown-bound Sechler topped the 1,000-point mark, tallying 43 points against the Rockets to achieve the milestone.
In the South, Turkeyfoot Valley with Tanner Colflesh, and Shade with Vince Fyock will provide a challenge, but Berlin undoubtedly will be the team to beat.
Things aren’t quite so obvious in the North.
Defending District 5-AA champion North Star (24-3) also played into the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs last year, but its top scorer, Andy Zuchelli, has graduated.
The returning players for the Cougars include seniors Hunter Stevens (17.3 points per game), Drew Lane (9.1 ppg) and junior Ethan Yoder. Lane and Yoder were the top rebounders for North Star, averaging 7.4 and 7.3 rebounds, respectively, per game last season.
North Star is set to square off with Berlin on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
While the path for the Mountaineers appears to be less challenging, the Cougars will have to contend with Portage, Conemaugh Township and Windber in the North.
The Mustangs, who finished 21-7 last season, have their entire roster returning including leading scorers and rebounders, senior Preston Rainey (17.3 points per game, 6.0 rebounds) and junior Kaden Claar (16.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg).
Conemaugh Township was 13-10 last year and top scorers, Tyler Poznanski (21.4 points per game) and Jackson Byer (12.5 ppg) return for the Indians. Windber, 16-8, has second-leading scorer, junior Keith Charney (10.1 ppg), returning.
Two area Laurel Highlands boys teams advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals, Richland (19-7) in Class AAA and Bishop Carroll Catholic (17-9) in Class A, but both squads will lose some key players from last year’s squads.
Coach Greg Burke moved from the boys bench to the girls, and Matt Shaffer has taken the helm for the Rams, who lost their top two scorers in Caleb Burke (17.3 points a game) and Koby Bailey (10.3 ppg). Shaffer will be looking to a large contingent of underclassmen to fill the holes.
The Huskies also have a number of key components that have been lost to graduation in Tristan McDannell and Nolan Burk, the leading scorers for the squad. McDannell averaged 19.2 and Burk 10.9 points a game. Burk was also the top rebounder at 8.9 rebounds per game.
So that appears to leave the door wide open in the Laurel Highlands.
Who will step up?
Bishop Guilfoyle, Bedford, LHAC defending champ Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop appear to be some of the top prospects.
The District 6-AA champion Marauders (26-3) also advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals last season but have lost Kyle Ruggery, Jessiah Witherspoon, Michael Montecalvo and Will Helton.
The Bisons (17-8) have returning the Ressler brothers, Steven and Kevin, as well as Mercury Swaim, while the Trojans (22-4) lost most of their starting rotation from last year.
Ashton Fortson was the Hilltoppers (19-8) leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points a game and has graduated, but the team’s second leading scorer, Tanner Civis (11.4 ppg), along with Landon Weeks (9.5 ppg) and Austin Svencer (7.9 ppg) are back.
Junior Matt Whysong was the leading scorer for Chestnut Ridge (13-11) and his 16 points per game scoring average will be a boost for new Lions head coach Don Ellis while Cambria Heights, 11-13 last season, also has its leading scorer returning in Preston Lamb (15.5 points per game).
With Ligonier Valley adapting to play in the WPIAL this season, United (11-14) and Northern Cambria (8-14) are the lone area squads in the Heritage Conference.
United was sixth in the league last year and returning for the Lions is leading scorer and rebounder, senior Austin Kovalchik, who averaged 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.
The Colts were ninth in the league last season.
West Shamokin finished 12-2 while Homer-Center was 11-4 and Purchase Line and Penns Manor both were 7-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.