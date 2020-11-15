The final two area teams involved in the PIAA semifinals are both from Bedford with the football and girls soccer teams coming from opposite ends of the spectrum as far as experience goes in this part of the state brackets.
The Bisons football team, fresh off of a 34-17 victory over District 10 Hickory in the Class AAA quarterfinals, will play WPIAL champ Central Valley at 7 p.m. Friday at Altoona’s Mansion Park. The Warriors shut out Elizabeth Forward 35-0 in the District 7 championship game.
It is the first time that the Bedford football team, 10-0, has advanced to this round of the state playoffs.
Against the Hornets, junior quarterback Mercury Swaim accrued 259 of the Bisons 439 rushing yards and had a pair of touchdown runs, and senior fullback Elijah Cook ran for 73 yards and three scores.
Bedford was led by assistant coach Adam Arnold after head coach Kevin Steele missed the game as a COVID-19-related precaution.
The other Class AAA football semifinal this week features Danville at Wyomissing, which will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Class AAA title game is set for Nov. 27 at Hersheypark Stadium.
The District 5-6 Class AA champion Bedford girls soccer team trounced District 10’s Villa Maria Academy 5-0 on Saturday in a quarterfinal game. The girls (14-0) will face District 7 champ North Catholic at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mars High School. The Trojans downed District 9 Clearfield 5-2 in quarterfinal action on Saturday.
This is the third time in four seasons the girls have advanced to the semifinal round, joining the 2017 and 2018 teams. The win over the Victors on Saturday avenged a 2019 1-0 quarterfinal loss to them.
Four Grace Sarver goals in the second half helped the five-time District 5-6 champion Bisons increase their narrow 1-0 halftime advantage and roll to the win. Katelyn Shaffer provided two assists, including one on Robyn Casalena’s first-half goal.
The other Class AA soccer semifinal has District 11 champ Allentown Central Catholic at District 4 winner Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Class AA championship will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium.
Overall, it has been quite a memorable fall at Bedford for the athletic department.
In addition to the success by the football and girls soccer teams, the boys soccer team, the girls tennis team and girls singles tennis champion, junior Josie Shuke, all were District 5 champions. And, the girls volleyball team advanced to the District 5 final in Class AA before falling to rival Chestnut Ridge, 3-2.
The football and both soccer teams won Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles with a combined record of 50-1.
Also, the junior high football team was the LHAC champ.
• Despite going 4-0 in my picks this week, I still remain in third place overall behind The Twitter Vote and Philip Cmor.
Twitter, Cmor, Mike Mastovich and Jake Oswalt were all 3-1 while Dean Carpenter and Diane Lopez went 2-2.
Overall, Twitter stands at 99-22, Cmor at 98-23 and I’m at 97-24. Rounding out the group are Oswalt (96-25), Mastovich (95-26), Carpenter (91-30) and Lopez (86-35).
