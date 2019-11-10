Two volleyball squads and four football teams from the area remain alive in postseason play.
On Tuesday in a pair of Class A games, District 6 and defending PIAA champ Northern Cambria will face Clarion Area, the top-ranked team in the state while District 5 champ and 2018 state runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley takes on District 11 champ Nativity.
The Colts will play the Bobcats at Clearfield High School at 6:30 p.m. while the Mountaineers and Green Wave will play at 6 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area.
On Saturday in the quarterfinals, Berlin swept District 4 champ Canton 3-0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-20) and Northern Cambria topped District 10 winner Cochranton 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14).
Nativity beat District 3 champ Lititz Christian in straight sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-20) and Clarion ended Bishop Carroll’s season 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-15).
On the line for the final four volleyball teams is a berth in the PIAA Class A championship game set for 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
All four football teams play on Friday.
In a battle of the Rams, the District 6 Class AA title game pits top-seeded Richland against No. 2 Ligonier Valley at 7 p.m. at Mansion Park in Altoona.
In the semifinals, Richland eliminated Penns Valley 49-21 on Friday and Ligonier Valley eked out a hard-fought 21-20 victory over Bellwood-Antis on Saturday.
The other two contests are PIAA first-round games involving District 5 Class AA champ Chestnut Ridge and District 5-8-9 regional victor Bedford.
The Lions will face District 10 winner, Wilmington, at 7 at Somerset High School while the Bisons play District 6 champ, Bald Eagle Area, at 7 at Hollidaysburg High School.
Chestnut Ridge toppled Berlin Brothersvalley, 41-20, on Friday to claim its fourth straight District 5 title but is still looking for its first victory in the state playoffs. The Greyhounds dispatched Greenville, 45-7, in their title tilt.
Bedford won its second straight regional crown with a 26-0 shutout over Westinghouse on Friday.
The Eagles ended Westmont Hilltop’s season, 41-13, on Saturday night for their second straight district crown.
There are two Class A semifinals, one on Friday, with Saltsburg against Bishop Guilfoyle at a site to be determined. On Saturday, Purchase Line will be at Juniata Valley.
Tough choice: Berlin Brothersvalley senior Kiera Booth’s parents, Lisa and Shane, faced a difficult decision on Saturday.
Kiera was playing a PIAA Class A quarterfinal volleyball game against Canton at Bellefonte Area High School in what could be her final game, while her brother, Cole, was playing his final game of the season with the Waynesburg University football team.
The parents went to see the football game in which Cole finished with a team-high eight receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ narrow 27-24 loss to 15th-ranked Case Western University.
Kiera provided a team-high 23 kills and five block kills to help the Mountaineers advance to the PIAA semifinals for the third time in four seasons.
