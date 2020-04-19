The coronavirus pandemic has already placed plenty of pitfalls in the path of high school athletes for 2020, and things will still continue to be challenging for teams headed into the 2020-21 school year.
Usually by this point of year, high school football teams have been lifting weights on a regular basis, are holding some team workouts and generally getting to know their fellow team members.
Now any coach hoping to get his team together for an offseason workout will have to wait until the official end of the school year, June 30.
That means no weightlifting, 7 on 7s, open gyms, workouts or anything else until at least July 1.
There are often complaints by coaches that there isn’t enough time to get everything done before the start of the season in normal circumstances, and now that preparation schedule will be even more condensed.
When teams come together for training camp in late August, many already know what kind of team they expect to put out on the gridiron. But while coaches often say there are plenty of question marks at the beginning of the season, this year there really will be a lot of unknowns.
While a veteran football team many times has an advantage moving into a new season, now more than ever, that familiarity with each other on the field and the systems used within the school, will become even more critical.
It becomes quite challenging for new coaches trying to install new systems.
Participation has been down in football across the nation and with all of the new hurdles, will athletes even want to continue to put their time and energy into the sport if routines are so disrupted?
Bishop Carroll, Conemaugh Valley and United all forfeited games last season, and with additional obstacles will low numbers continue to be a problem?
Then there are the unknown factors of whether Friday Night Lights will ever look the same again.
Will social distancing even allow teams to hold games in front of crowds? And if you can’t draw a crowd for a game, how do you sustain the team financially? Will players have to wear face masks under their helmets, and will fans have to wear the masks in the stands?
Boys and girls cross country, golf and soccer, girls tennis and volleyball will all be in the same boat as football, and according to PIAA reports even the winter sports of basketball, swimming and wrestling have been forced to put their preseason workouts on hold as well.
I would think that those athletes involved in individual sports such as golf, tennis and cross country, might have any easier time coming out of this than those involving other team members. Once tennis clubs and golf courses are open, those athletes should be able to begin practicing, and runners can still do that on their own.
But, I still think we are going to be looking for another new-normal in high school sports when the next scholastic year begins.
