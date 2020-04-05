Cory Isenberg

So, how are you adjusting to the new normal?
I find that I am having a difficult time determining what day of the week that it is, since most of my life seemed to be scheduled with things to do and tasks to complete. Those seem much less important now than they were before.
I think the most prevalent feeling is just not being free to do what I want to do when I want to do it.
There have been a number of surveys conducted since the coronavirus pandemic began about changes in people’s daily existence.
The spreading virus has brought massive and sudden disruption to the daily lives of most Americans amid rapidly rising fears that they could become ill with the virus, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Almost overnight, the threat from the virus has changed habits and lifestyles.
Roughly 9 in 10 say they are staying home “as much as possible” and are practicing social distancing to lessen the risk of getting the virus. Nearly 9 in 10 say they have stopped going to bars and restaurants. About 6 in 10 say they have stockpiled food and household supplies at home.
I have been working out of the Upper Roxbury bureau (my home) so I fall into the category of staying home. I have just been going out to doctor appointments, picking up groceries and shouting hello and waving to the neighbors.
I have spent some quality time with my sisters, Lori and Lindy. Last Sunday, we put together a puzzle, listened to music and just vented to each other, which felt great.
My other sister, Cindy, lives in Altoona. She is the most talented seamstress among us, and has begun to do her part by making masks for her family and friends.
We are all doing whatever we can in order to deal with cabin fever.
The majority of us are all excited about returning to normal, but one of the concerns coming out on the other end of this shutdown, is how soon people will be willing to gather together in crowds for sporting events? Will people be willing to revert to sitting side-by-side with other fans in the stands? That’s a question that many are wondering.
This is going to have an effect on sports from the pros, to college and to the high school level. I’m afraid that there are still going to be a lot of changes to our lives that we are going to have to adjust to.
The nation’s FBS athletic directors recently painted a bleak financial picture of college sports, in particular, going forward in what qualifies as the most extensive survey of the impact of the coronavirus on their profession.
Among the conclusions that was discussed, is the potential for a financial tsunami hitting college sports.
An overwhelming 86% of ADs believe their universities will require their athletic departments to make “financial sacrifices” because of the crisis.
Over one-third of ADs forecast at least a 30% decrease in revenue for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. That compares to only 8% in that category for the current fiscal year ending June 30.
All of it hints at a possible future that includes cutting sports, slashing salaries, laying off staff and weighing the ability to fully fund existing sports if finances become too tight.
The trickle down will be the difficulty for student-athletes to get scholarships.
Speculation will run rampant, but just like the virus itself, we are just going to have to let life run its course to see what actually transpires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.