This past basketball season, the two of us have been to more physical therapy sessions than journeys to the locker room.
The most feared injury for any athlete occurred to the both of us – an injury that has taken not only a physical toll, but a mental toll on us as well.
On Dec. 1 in the first scrimmage of the season at Central Cambria High School, it was Maddy who first injured her knee doing a move she has done hundreds of times before.
The result was a torn ACL, which shocked us all.
All athletes fear or know of at least one person who has undergone such a traumatic injury, but no one truly believes it could happen to them.
Our team continued on through the first three games with Maddy on the side- lines.
It was that fourth game, however, where that thing happened yet again. This time, at Berlin Brothersvalley High School on Dec. 17, it was Lauren who had to retire from her basketball career early.
Just a few days after Maddy underwent ACL reconstruction surgery, Lauren was told the same disturbing news.
Following surgeries to that extremity, the two of us were prescribed different pain medications to assist us through the first week or two. Many people post-surgery are prescribed pain medication, but it comes with risks.
Doctors’ main concern is that the patient will become dependent on the pain medication, so it is the responsibility of the patient and his or her support system to help the person to wean off as quickly as possible.
For us, it was our parents who helped to monitor our usage. Taking opioids for too long will cause long-term health risks and serious side effects, including reduced pain relief from the same dose of medications over time (tolerance), or behaviors that raise concerns about misuse, abuse or addiction.
To help reduce the pain we were experiencing, we found different outlets that were healthier for our bodies. These included massages, cold and heat, and exercise.
At this point, we are both a few months out of surgery and are thriving. We attend physical therapy together multiple times per week at Core Physical Therapy in Altoona.
No more pain medication is needed to get us through day-to-day, and we are recovering in a healthy manner.
Drugs and alcohol can severely affect a student’s ability to focus on school or extracurricular activities.
For us, staying away from alcohol and drug use is easy.
We never want to experience the effects of drugs and alcohol.
Why would we want to do something that will prevent us from doing our absolute best?
Even in the darkest of times, we all still know what is important to us and what we want to achieve in life.
One tip that we would give to anyone struggling with alcohol consumption or drug use is to find what you truly value in life. Is alcohol or drugs getting in the way of my values?
As for us, we value success.
In order to stay true to our value of success, we must stay dedicated to our education and athletics all the time.
Through collaboration with the Cambria County Drug Coalition, we partici- pated in Plant the Promise by planting tulips in the fall that are beginning to sprout.
Planting these tulips reminds us of the negative cycle of drugs and alcohol.
We planted them when everything is beginning to die, and throughout the winter we were not sure if they would even sprout.
However, now with everything coming to life, our tulips are blooming.
If you know someone who is struggling with drugs and alcohol, reach out and support that person.
You may be the planting of the bulb that they need in a time of darkness. That bulb of hope you plant may not spring right away, but with consistent support, you may see blooming life in the future.
April is Alcohol Awareness Month and is sponsored by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD).
Alcohol Awareness Month encourages community organizations to host events that increase public awareness and educate people about the treatment and prevention of alcoholism.
This past October, five school districts in Cambria County – Portage, Greater Johnstown, Westmont Hilltop, Glendale and Richland – as well as the YMCA participated in Plant the Promise.
Be on the look out at these locations for blooming tulips as reminder to stay drug and alcohol free.
Lauren Shaffer is a senior and Maddy Hudak is a junior at Portage Area High School. Both are active in SADD and TRU Chapters and members of the prevention education committee of the CCDC.
