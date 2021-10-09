The Cambria County Drug Coalition is preparing to celebrate Red Ribbon Week. The Red Ribbon campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaching millions of young people during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31 each year.
This is an ideal way for people and communities to unite and take a visible stand against drugs.
The Red Ribbon campaign was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA agent Enrique Camarena in 1985. This began the continuing tradition of displaying red ribbons as a symbol of intolerance toward the use of drugs.
The mission of the Red Ribbon campaign is to present a unified and visible commitment toward the creation of a drug-free America.
The National Family Partnership is the sponsor of the National Red Ribbon Week celebration. Youth and community members are asked to wear red ribbons to send a message to stay drug-free.
All Cambria County schools have continued to embrace the campaign by disseminating red ribbons to the students in their districts. Additionally, many schools have activities planned in the spirit of the campaign.
This year the event will kick off with the National Drug Enforcement Agency Drug Take Back Event Oct. 23. Local police officers will be staffing collection sites throughout the county to receive expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication from the community.
The event is organized by the law enforcement sector of the Cambria County Drug Coalition. A list of collection sites can be found on the website at takebackday.dea.gov. It is fitting that this event is scheduled during National Red Ribbon Week as it serves to remember Camarena.
The faith-based committee of the CCDC has partnered with multiple churches to plan the annual First Responders Appreciation Event Oct. 27.
First responders will be recognized for their work on the front lines as they serve and protect the residents of Cambria County. Breakfast boxes and commemorative plaques will be delivered to 104 police, fire and EMS locations across Cambria County.
A collaborative partnership between Johnstown Area Regional Industries and the Human Resources Association of the Alleghenies will host the youth professional development conference Oct. 28 at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center. This conference highlights career preparation for college-bound, trade-focused and workforce-ready students.
School districts are invited to send students in grades 10-12 to this conference.
The Veteran’s Community Initiative’s annual veterans issues symposium will be held Oct. 28 at Asiagos Tuscan Italian restaurant at the top of the Inclined Plane. Speakers will share on various topics related to the coalition and highlight the life and death of Camarena, who was also a Marine. The event will also feature speakers from CCDC partners at Drug Free Workplace PA.
Since 2011, October has been recognized as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and has been embraced as a time to acknowledge the harm substance abuse can cause to individual and community health.
It is a time to remember those who have lost their lives to drug addiction, and to encourage the implementation of drug and alcohol prevention programs that equip youth with the knowledge to lead drug-free lives. When it comes to avoiding addiction, preventative steps are the best steps.
For every dollar invested in prevention we save $7 in drug treatment costs down the road.
Red Ribbon Week is planned by the prevention education committee of the Cambria County Drug Coalition. A workgroup began meeting in July to develop plans and initiatives for the upcoming weeklong event. Members of the workgroup include individuals from the Community Action Partnership of Cambria County, Adagio Health, Alternative Community Resource Program and Genoa Pharmacy.
They are currently look- ing for local pizza shops to offer a slice of pizza to students who visit wearing red ribbons.
The workgroup would also like to invite businesses to hang red ribbons in their store fronts in support of the campaign. Interested community partners can reach out to the Drug Coalition at 814-619-4505.
When the community bands together to show a united front against drugs, it can have a big impact on the next generation. The Cambria County Drug Coalition brings law enforcement, health care, treatment and recovery, community education and prevention education together to create drug free com- munities across Cambria County.
The Red Ribbon Campaign is another way to join forces for positive influence and positive change.
Natalie Kauffman is the Projects Coordinator of the Cambria County Drug Coalition and the staff liaison for the Prevention Education Committee.
