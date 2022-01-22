As fatal overdose numbers throughout Cambria County continued to climb during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cambria County Drug Coalition was determined to make changes. As an agency, we recognized that this would require collaboration from trusted partners as well as a detailed review of the individual lives lost.
When it came time to choose an internship location for my master’s program, the most important aspect was helping to affect change in our community.
I had spent the years following my undergrad program working within the child welfare system. This foundation provided me with a greater understanding of how much the drug epidemic was affecting children, families and the community we live in.
The most prevalent fact remained that despite the hard work of agencies and community leaders, Cambria County continues to lose lives to overdose.
For me, this meant choosing the CCDC as the location of my internship. Since its formation more than five years ago, the CCDC has been a catalyst for positive change, bringing together stakeholders from across their county to work together in cross-sector collaborations to reduce the impact of drugs on their communities.
Through a lens of inclusivity and with the foundational beliefs that every life matters and that recovery is a reality, CCDC has brought together more than 100 leaders in well-organized, data driven and action-focused subcommittees to reduce stigma, communicate treatment options, and expand evidence-based prevention and intervention programs.
Affecting policy change within a community system takes time, commitment and a team of individuals committed to the same goal. Prior to implementing an overdose fatality review, the teams’ overarching goal remained saving lives and preventing future overdoses.
With the support and guidance of Pitt PERU, the CCDC was able to connect with other counties within the state and across the country who were beginning to implement overdose fatality review teams to help combat the national drug epidemic.
In 2021, the Cambria County Drug Coalition held its first official overdose fatality review team meeting. The team consists of representatives from public health, public safety, the courts, the coroner’s office and local treatment facilities when appropriate.
The main challenge of this crisis is the diversity of the people whom it affects and how it affects them. Therefore it requires a response with a variety of approaches that involve multiple disciplines.
By building strong relationships with local leaders and a culture of using data to drive action, CCDC has laid the groundwork for a successful overdose fatality review.
The team holds confidential meetings every two months to discuss the circumstances several Cambria County residents who died from drug overdose. This includes their interactions with city systems as well.
Next of kin interviews are also completed when possible to gain much-needed insight into the lives of the individual. We have been blown away by the support of family and friends willing to share their loved ones’ stories with us.
Without this information we would continue to have missing gaps.
Ultimately, these case reviews examine a decedent’s life cycle in terms of drug use history, comorbidity, major health events, social-emotional trauma (including adverse childhood experiences), encounters with law enforcement and the criminal justice system, treatment history and other factors, including local conditions.
Essentially, a timeline of their lives that helps tell their complete story.
We recognize that the individuals’ involvement with services made up only a small fraction of their lives, and these “social autopsies” help us to fill in the missing pieces.
By looking at an individual’s life from beginning to end, we have the ability to see where the missed opportunities for prevention and intervention were that could have saved them. We as a team believe that all overdose deaths can be prevented, and we’re working hard to see what we can do differently moving forward. This input helps us to develop policy recommendations, improve collaboration between agencies, and ultimately prevent overdose deaths.
Overdose fatality reviews are designed to have recommendations formulated throughout the meetings. Our team is committed to ensuring we are making progress and having tangible outcomes.
Over time, we look forward to sharing the information with the public as well.
Ultimately though, we’d love to have most of our progress be shown in number of lives saved.
Molly Smithmyer recently graduated with a master’s of social work from the University of Pittsburgh and served on the law enforcement sector of the CCDC during her internship.
