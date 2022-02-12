Coalition Corner

Each April and October the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) holds a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in local communities across the nation.
This event addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers; 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants; and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Since 2019, participation in Prescription Drug Take Back Days has enabled Cambria County residents to drop off over 4,100 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications. Not only do community members participate in take back day events, but they also consistently take advantage of permanent collection sites at local police departments to dispose of medications throughout the year.
Medications accepted during Drug Take Back Days and at permanent collection sites include over the counter solid medications, prescription medications, tablets and capsules, liquid medications, inhalers, creams, ointments, nasal sprays and pet medications, with no questions asked.
All medications are properly disposed of.
There are currently 19 permanent collection sites across Cambria County. The Cambria County Drug Coalition’s Law Enforcement Sector has worked diligently to continue to increase the number of boxes available.
Take Back Boxes are available during regular business hours at the Cambria County courthouse, or any of the following police departments: Cambria Township, Carrolltown Borough, Conemaugh Township (Cambria), East Taylor Township, Ferndale Borough, Geistown Borough, Hastings Borough, Jackson Township, Johnstown, Nanty Glo Borough, Patton Borough, Pennsylvania State Police, Richland Township, Stonycreek Township, Summerhill Township, Upper Yoder Township, Vintondale Borough, West Hills Regional and Windber Borough.
Taking advantage of Take Back Days and permanent collection sites and ridding your home of these medications to help prevent incidents such as an accidental overdoses by young children, and the misuse and experimentation with a prescription drug.
Limiting the access to these medications reduces the possibility of an overdose or a possible addiction occurring from individuals who experiment with a drug.
Not only will the removal of these medications keep your family safe from accidental poisonings or possible drug abuse, it will deter criminals from entering your residence.
As drug abuse has increased in recent years, so has theft by unlawful taking, burglary, criminal trespass and retail theft crimes. Residents, property owners and businesses are all effected.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition wants to make disposing of expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications as easy as possible.
In the event that you are unable to visit a permanent Take Back Box listed above, please reach out to Natalie at 814-619-4505 and she will connect you with another great resource – a Deterra Drug Deactivation Pouch. These pouches are easy to use and safely deactivate 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid or six patches in the convenience of your own home.
In addition to ridding your home of unused, unwanted, expired prescription medications you can also dispose of any used or unused “sharps.”
Sharps, as they are commonly referred to, include hypodermic needles and other sharp medical instruments, such as IV catheters and disposable scalpels. These items can also be very dangerous if they fall into the wrong hands.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition’s Healthcare Sector partnered with law enforcement to add four permanent sharps collection locations.
These location sites are a great place to rid your homes of these items safely. Permanent sharps collection sites are located at: Cambria County courthouse, Carrolltown Borough police, Johnstown police and Richland Township police.
By taking advantage of these simple prevention measures community members can protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community.
Municipal, state and federal agencies work together to make collection sites possible.
On behalf of all of those the agencies, thank you for taking part to keep Cambria County safe.
Kristy Freoni is the chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and also the steering chair for the law enforcement sector committee of the Drug Coalition.
