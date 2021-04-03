Alcohol and drug use has become more prevalent in the United States in recent years. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 95,000 deaths are associated with excessive alcohol use in the United States.
There are a wide variety of reasons for excessive consumption of alcohol or drugs. Periods of stress in which a person has poor coping skills, boredom relief and difficulty in dealing with mental disorders can ultimately cause an increase in alcohol and drug use.
The recent COVID pandemic has added another layer of stress to our health in general as well as coping behaviors. Unemployment, seclusion, and an underlying mental health disorder plays a significant role in propagation of alcohol and drugs.
Alcohol affects people of all ages.
Excessive drinking is responsible for at least 3,500 deaths per year in those under the age of 21. A recent study among students completing a survey regarding drinking habits revealed that 29% reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days and 14% binge drank.
In 2019, female high school students had a higher rate of drinking compared to the male students in this study. This new trend contradicts previous data linking risk factors for alcohol use disorder being more prominent in the male gender.
This brings to light that further identification of risk factors is necessary. Binge drinking prior to the age of 21 has long-term health consequences, including changes in brain development, memory changes, decrease in school performance – and can lead to substance use abuse.
This type of risky behavior can continue into the adult years and place individuals at risk for health consequences. Risk factors associated with an alcohol use disorder in those greater than 18 years of age, include: male, ages 18-29, Native American or white ethnicity, with significant disability, other substance use disorder and mood or personality disorder.
Mood and personality disorders, such as major depression can place you at an increased risk for substance abuse, including alcohol.
Men under the age of 65 who consume more than four drinks a day or 14 standard drinks in a week and women who consume more than three drinks a day or seven standard drinks in a week, are at an increased health risk. Furthermore, when children in their formative years are exposed to excessive drinking, they are at a higher lifetime risk for alcohol abuse.
Alcohol use disorder is not limited to a certain age group, it is also prevalent in the geriatric population, those greater than the age of 65. This population is particularly susceptible to the serious consequences related to alcohol.
Although, the disorder is difficult to diagnose in the elderly secondary to underlying comorbidities, in most instances, the question is never asked. Tolerance for alcohol declines as our body mass decreases, which occurs as we get older making this group even more susceptible to injury.
Signs of alcohol use disorder in the elderly include solitary drinking, changes in behaviors, changes in appearance, loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities and empty drinking containers. Although memory loss, confusion, depression and chronic health complaints are associated with aging, they are also a sign of chronic alcohol use disorder.
The long- term consequences of alcohol use disorder include liver damage, cirrhosis, heart problems, osteoporosis, anxiety, depression, increased risk of cancer, and, brain damage. Social stigma, broken relationships and feeling of further isolation further complicate those with alcohol abuse.
Alcohol spans the ages and although there are some differences in the detection of alcohol use within each group, description of the behaviors and patterns associated with alcohol use disorder. It is important to assess all individuals for abuse.
Collaboration between health care professionals at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and the Cambria County Drug Coalition provides resources to aid in education of all ages in the community. Education is key in promoting healthy lifestyles. Improved communication between the person who uses alcohol and a health care professional is essential in the identification and treatment of alcohol use disorder.
Open communication with the school-age population is accomplished with the use of the fatal vison goggles. The education process uses the goggles to simulate impairment associated with alcohol and marijuana. Fatal vision education includes the identification and awareness of the potential hazardous behaviors that occur while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The fatal vison education program can be used within all age groups.
If you would like further information regarding the effects of alcohol use, please contact the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
Kimberly Gorman is a doctoral prepared nurse practitioner who provides care for trauma patients at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, a Level 1 trauma center. The Cambria County Drug Coalition and the trauma team works collaboratively in community prevention programs.
