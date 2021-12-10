It is hard to believe a year has come and gone. Time seems to slip by faster and faster each season.
In today’s world, the hustle and bustle of everyday life can become overwhelming. It seems as if there is more to do and not enough time to do it.
If only we could harness time and reconcile with the ones we love and enjoy life.
Christmas is the time of year when many of us gather around a table with family and friends, enjoying each other’s company as we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. It is full of joy, wonder, tranquility and happiness.
However, not all are enjoying this festive time. In fact, many are alone, experiencing depression, battling addiction or struggling with the death of a loved one.
My heart goes out to these people – especially those who have lost a loved one to substance use disorder.
As the coordinator for Celebrate Recovery in Johnstown, I have seen the hurt and the pain that consumes individuals at this time of year.
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step- program ministry that deals directly with each person’s hurts, habits and hang-ups.
It is a safe place to come and learn how the power of Jesus can overcome whatever you are going through.
A proven 12-step program combined with Biblical comparisons to each step gives way to a strong meaningful recovery.
Along with the 12 steps, we have added eight principles with Biblical meanings to live by.
Acknowledging Christ as the ultimate and only higher power assures complete healing – not from just the physical but the spiritual as well.
Celebrate Recovery currently holds meetings at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Bridge to Life Church in Westmont and at 5:30 p.m. Fridays at Morrellville Church of the Brethren in Johnstown’s West End.
Each group enjoys dinner together before the meeting begins and all are welcome to attend.
One of the great blessings I have is being on the faith-based committee of the Cambria County Drug Coalition – which also recognizes and acknowledges the pain that some are experiencing at this time of year.
The dedication, love and hard work that this organization shows is amazing. One faith-based initiative is the Blue Christmas service. It will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road.
Blue Christmas is open to everyone. No matter what you are going through, this is a time you can be among people who care. People who can make you feel cheerful. People who show nothing but love.
The evening consists of beautiful music and wonderful readings. Starting with Lament, we realize that this life is hard. We also realize that we are not alone. There is a God who we can cry out to. A God who hears our cries and comforts. A God who can lift us up higher than any mountain.
Yes, indeed this world is broken. But we have the assurance that the Lord will never let us down. We hear words of Scripture that bring hope to a weary generation.
After the service, mem- bers of the faith-based committee will be there to talk with you, listen to you and, most importantly, to pray with you.
No one should be alone through the holidays, especially at Christmas. The members of the CCDC’s faith-based committee believe with great faith that God offers hope for those struggling with substance use disorder and peace for those coping with a loved one’s addiction.
Emmanuel means God with us. It lets us know that we are truly never alone. The meaning behind Blue Christmas is just that. We celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Emmanuel, God who became flesh and dwelt among us. A symbol of hope.
The one who can ease the pain and give us healing and comfort.
The Bible says: “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
“Though the Mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed, says the Lord, who has compassion on you. (Isaiah 54:10)
Let Jesus be the reason for the season. You’ll be glad you did.
Brian Grumbling is the coordinator of Celebrate Recovery in Johnstown, founder of Living Biblically Ministries and an active member of the Cambria County Drug Coalition’s Faith-Based sector.
