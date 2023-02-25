Tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of preventable death and illness in the United States.
Each year, nearly 22,000 Pennsylvanians die and thousands more get sick from tobacco-related diseases such as cancer, respiratory illnesses, heart disease and stroke.
Black History Month presents an opportunity to consciously reflect on issues of health equity that lead to higher levels of disease, disability and death in the African American community.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 16% of non-Hispanic, Black or African American adults identified as current smokers in 2021, a rate higher than the state average of 14%.
Additionally, nonsmoking African Americans remain at increased risk of exposure to secondhand smoke than nonsmokers of other racial backgrounds.
Health equity refers to a state where everyone has a fair and just opportunity to live a healthy life. Societal pressures, including discrimination, poverty and other social conditions, can increase commercial tobacco use in underserved communities and make health conditions worse.
Lack of access to quality smoking cessation resources and other adequate health care services widen health disparities.
Tobacco Free Adagio Health and the Cambria County Drug Coalition (CCDC) are working throughout southwestern Pennsylvania to address these disparities, increase access to nicotine cessation services, and reduce the impact of secondhand smoke in spaces where people live, work, learn and play.
CCDC is working with the Johnstown Housing Authority to provide increased access to cessation programming and resources and to update smoke-free housing policies aimed at reducing exposure to secondhand smoke for residents and guests in Cambria County’s most populous city.
Additionally, CCDC is conducting “Wellness Wednesday” health and resource fairs throughout the county to connect the community with needed resources and supports.
Adagio Health has partnered with school districts throughout Cambria, Somerset, Fayette and Indiana counties to provide educational programming on the dangers of vaping and nicotine, technical assistance in updating tobacco-free policies for students, and resources to support students who are caught using or in possession of tobacco products and vaping devices.
Because of how and to whom they are sold, menthol cigarettes pose a significant risk to public health and the advancement of health equity.
For decades, big tobacco companies including RJ Reynolds, Phillip Morris International and Imperial Tobacco Co. have promoted their products with predatory marketing in predominantly African American neighborhoods and in publications popular with African American audiences. The tobacco industry has specifically targeted the sale and marketing of menthol cigarettes to African Americans, women and the LGBTQ+ communities through advertisements, giveaways and lower prices.
Menthol is a characterizing flavor used in cigarettes and cigars that provides a “smooth” flavor that reduces the harshness of smoking, making smoking easier to start and harder to quit.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a study linking menthol and increased nicotine addiction. They found that those who tried to quit smoking menthol-flavored cigarettes had a harder time than those trying to quit non-menthol cigarettes, due in part to the sensory effects of menthol on the smoking experience.
Menthol contains properties that reduce irritation, coughing and dryness that are associated with smoking. It binds to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptors in the brain that are responsible for releasing the reward chemical dopamine that drives continued use, enhancing the reinforcing effects of nicotine use and increasing the intensity of withdrawal.
According to a 2022 article in Tobacco Control referenced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 1980 and 2018, it is estimated that despite making up only about 12% of the U.S. population, approximately 40% of excess deaths due to menthol cigarette smoking in the United States were those of African Americans.
Recently, the federal government took action to address flavor additives in cigars and cigarettes. In April 2022, the FDA announced plans to ban all flavor additives in cigars and to expand the flavor ban in cigarettes to include menthol.
These efforts, according to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, “represent an important step to advance health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is initiating a variety of programs aimed at increasing awareness of and access to cessation services in underserved communities. These include engaging African American leaders throughout the commonwealth to join efforts to eradicate tobacco-related health disparities by joining and participating in Pennsylvania’s Tobacco-Free Coalition, integrating flavor and menthol education and awareness in tobacco control programs throughout the commonwealth, and creating community focus groups to raise awareness of the impact of menthol on African American communities and to advocate on behalf of health equity issues.
For more information about these efforts and on how to connect with the Tobacco Free Adagio Health program, visit www.tobaccofree.adagiohealth.org or email tfah@adagiohealth.org.
Grant Young is Adagio Health’s health policy coordinator for southwestern Pennsylvania and Allegheny County.
