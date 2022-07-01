The Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program administers federal, state and county funds to provide drug and alcohol treatment, prevention and recovery support services to residents of Cambria County.
In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the agency performing this task at the county level is designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs as the “Single County Authority,” or SCA.
Each county has an SCA.
Although the exact process for connecting residents with these services may vary from county to county, one essential fact holds true – each SCA has financial resources available to provide treatment and other related services to uninsured or underinsured individuals at no cost.
Individuals seeking help can contact our office and are screened by a case manager and scheduled for a drug and alcohol assessment. This assessment consists of a comprehensive interview discussing various aspects of an individual’s life to determine what type of drug and alcohol treatment would be most appropriate in a given situation.
The different types of treatment available range from inpatient detoxification and rehabilitation to various degrees of outpatient services and are referred to as “levels of care.”
Factors that are considered in determining an appropriate level of care include the type and quantity of substances being used and the potential for withdrawal, biomedical conditions the individual may be coping with, emotional and behavioral concerns, the individual’s level of acceptance of the need for treatment, the potential for relapse and the environment in which the individual is living.
Once a level of care is determined, our case manager will review all of the potential facility options offering the needed level of care. Our agency maintains contracts with numerous facilities so that we are able to pay for the needed treatment.
Outpatient treatment locations are available throughout Cambria County, while dozens of inpatient options are offered, many within one hour or less driving distance.
Transportation to inpatient treatment is available. An individual’s preferences – such as location, available appointment times and accessibility for family sessions – is a primary factor in the choice of a facility, with occasional option limitations based on bed availability or available appointment slots.
Once engaged with our program, an individual maintains access to all available levels of care as their progress dictates.
Many treatment episodes include multiple levels of care.
This may involve progression from inpatient to less intensive outpatient patient treatment, but may also require an increase in treatment intensity.
School-aged residents have the option of being linked with our program though a referral to their school’s Student Assistance Program (SAP). This referral can be made by any concerned person or by student self-referral.
When warranted, a drug and alcohol assessment is then completed by Cambria County’s behavioral health liaison in the school setting and a referral is subsequently made to an appropriate treatment provider. Many schools maintain letters of agreement with county-contracted treatment providers and students in those schools are subsequently able to receive outpatient treatment or intervention services in the school setting as well.
Substance use disorder is a disease – and recovery is a lifelong process.
Throughout the treatment experience, as well as through interaction with their agency case manager, individuals are introduced to various community resources and supports that may aid in the recovery process.
Our community is blessed with numerous passionate individuals who are prepared to provide counseling, assist with basic needs, navigate the social service system, or simply stand with a patient who is experiencing a similarly-lived experience.
We recognize that each individual’s life experience is unique. Some individuals may be living in constant fear of abuse or violence and have known nothing else.
Others may be surrounded by drug use. Mothers and fathers may be raising children, trying to hold on to jobs, or struggling with relationships.
Our purpose is not to pass judgment on an individual’s situation, but to consider the circumstances and place them in a level of care that offers the best potential for initial engagement and retention in treatment, and a start on a journey of hope and renewal.
As Cambria County’s SCA, the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program is proud to work collaboratively with the other community sectors of the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
The coalition has prioritized enhancing community awareness of the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program as the starting point for county residents seeking funding and access to drug and alcohol treatment and related services. All residents are encouraged to spread this message to family members, co-workers, fellow members of their church or school community, or any other individual who may be coping with the impact of substance use disorder.
Cambria County residents may reach the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program, by calling 814-536-5388, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or learn more about the agency services at CambriaDrugandAlcohol.com.
Residents of other counties may be directed to their local SCA via Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.
