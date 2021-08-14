The Cambria County Drug Coalition Drug Treatment and Recovery Committee is holding an event to mark International Overdose Awareness Day at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at People’s Natural Gas Park in Johnstown.
International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event initiated in 2001. This campaign aims to remember, without stigma, those who have died and to acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. This will be the fifth annual event planned in Cambria County.
The mission of CCDC’s Drug Treatment and Recovery Committee is to lead Cambria County individuals and families that are struggling with the devastation caused by substance-use disorder to a recovery-oriented way of life through the use of lived experience, education and advocacy for, and on behalf of, those affected by this issue while reducing the stigma associated with it. In order to accomplish this work, members of the committee plan events such as this one in the community to reduce stigma and raise awareness that recovery is possible. The committee is composed of individuals who are living in long-term recovery as well as those who work in the Drug Treatment field.
They meet bi-monthly to connect with new members, share the work that they are doing, plan events and schedule trainings.
This year’s event will feature an Empty Chair Memorial.
Friends and family members who have lost loved ones to overdose are encouraged to bring pictures or items to place in the chairs in remembrance. Three hundred sixty-nine chairs will be placed – one for each life lost during the past five years in Cambria County. Additional chairs will be available to be placed for those who have lost loved ones outside of the five years and all attendees are welcome to bring memorials for their loved ones. Richland Family Health Center is supporting this event by sponsoring the venue as well as the Empty Chair Memorial.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky is scheduled to read a proclamation declaring Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. The event also includes speakers, music and a reading of “Someone I Loved Died from a Drug Overdose,” by local author Melody Ray.
Overdose Awareness is signified by the color purple, and the Stone Bridge will be lit up in purple for the event. Special thanks to our sponsor Forge Health for making this possible. Music and live streaming support with be provided by Tyler Roxby and is sponsored by White Deer Run Treatment Network.
The event also will be live-streamed via the Cambria County Drug Coalition’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person. The link to the event can be found at www.facebook.com/CambriaCountyDrugCoalition.
On Sept. 26, the CCDC’s Drug Treatment and Recovery Committee will hold its fifth annual Recovery in the Valley event from 1 to 5 p.m. at Central Park in Downtown Johnstown. National Recovery Month, an annual celebration sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is a national observance held every September with the goal of increasing awareness and understanding of mental and substance-use disorders and celebrating those in recovery.
Mental illness and substance-use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions and socioeconomic levels.
Families and communities can make a difference.
This year’s event will feature four speakers from different paths of recovery, followed by music and entertainment for all ages. This event also will feature resource tables hosted by behavioral health providers, public information about different pathways of recovery and various church groups offering help to those struggling with substance-use disorders. There also will be opportunities to network, enjoy children’s activities and have fun pictures taken in the photo booth. Food will be provided by local vendors, and each attendee will be given a voucher for a complimentary lunch from one of the vendors.
This event is held in partnership with Magellan Health of Pennsylvania and Behavioral Health of Cambria County.
All three organizations come together to demonstrate support for the recovery community. We urge community members to join the celebration of recovery and help us eliminate the stigma and discrimination of those with behavioral health conditions.
Offering support to those experiencing mental and substance-use disorders can make a huge difference. Together, we can help others realize the promise of recovery and give families the right support to help their loved ones.
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, alcohol or other drug issues, please plan to come out. You will have the opportunity to meet with people and learn about resources in our community that can help.
Help is available, regardless of income or insurance, by contacting Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Programs at 814-536-5388.
Stephanie Cassanese works as a Recovery Support Navigator for Magellan Health of Pennsylvania. She is a Certified Peer Specialist Supervisor, with over 20 years’ experience in the Mental Health and Substance Use field. Serving also as a member of the Drug Treatment & Recovery sector committee of the Coalition.
