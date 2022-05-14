PrEP stands for pre exposure prophylaxis for HIV. It should be considered for anyone who is engaging in an activity with a high risk for acquiring human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
This includes high-risk sexual activity but also injection drug use. Of course, using condoms and avoiding injection drug use are the best ways to avoid HIV, but if this is not possible, PrEP can prevent a person from acquiring what is currently a lifelong infection.
Many people think that HIV is a thing of the past. Unfortunately, it is still here.
In 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Health estimated that there were 123 persons living with HIV in Cambria County.
HIV can lead to AIDS and is typically spread by exposure to body fluids or tissue from an infected individual.
Sex between men, heterosexual sex and injection drug use are the most common ways of becoming infected.
HIV infects people and causes damage by taking over cells in the immune system – the part of the body which fights infections. If left untreated, HIV usually progresses to AIDS, disability and ultimately death.
Although no cure or vaccine is currently available, HIV is a treatable chronic health condition, and individuals can live normal lives. Highly active antiretroviral treatments (HAART) first became available in the mid-1990s and have vastly improved over time.
These treatments are very effective in preventing or slowing the progression of the disease and have the added benefit of reducing the likelihood of transmitting the virus to others.
Some people are needlessly worried they might contract HIV from activities that do not transmit HIV.
HIV is not spread by mosquitoes, ticks or other insects or through saliva, tears or sweat. It is also not spread by hugging, shaking hands, sharing toilets, sharing dishes or closed-mouth or “social” kissing with someone who has HIV. Sexual activities that don’t involve the exchange of body fluids do not spread HIV.
Unlike COVID-19 it is not spread through the air.
Although cases have been diagnosed and people are living with HIV disease in nearly every county in the state, HIV disease has had a disproportionate impact on people of color and is more common in larger cities. People living with HIV in Cambria County come from all walks of life.
If you are using injection drugs you should avoid sharing syringes, needles, straws or other injection materials. PrEP can be a way to protect yourself from HIV. The medications in PrEP are also used to treat HIV. When you are taking them and then are exposed to HIV, the HIV is unable to make copies of itself and so it can be eliminated from the body. It can be a pill taken daily or an injection every eight weeks. Before you start, you’ll need to have blood work to confirm you don’t already have HIV and that you have good kidney function.
PrEP is very effective. If used a prescribed it decreases the risk of HIV from sexual activity by 99% and from injection drug use by 74%.
If you or someone you know, wants to stop injection drug use, there are many resources to help you. The Cambria County Drug coalition webpage lists numerous resources for detox inpatient and outpatient facilities. The Single County Authority is a great resource if you are wondering about insurance coverage and other financial concerns. They are located at Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., Suite 200, Johnstown. They can be reached at 814-536-5388 weekdays or 814-535-8531 weekends/evenings.
For opiate use disorder, the most effective treatments use medications to decrease cravings. These medications include buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone. The Cambria County Drug Coalition website lists many local providers of these treatments.
Some people think taking these medicines is “trading one addiction for another.”
Addiction involves seeking the medication often at all costs – jeopardizing health, family relationships and financial well-being.
Most people taking opiate replacement therapy are able to function normally in society.
In conclusion, PrEP is an underutilized way to prevent HIV. It allows people to protect their own health and stops the spread of HIV in our community. Ask your doctor or other health care resource if you think PrEP might be right for you.
Dr. Jeanne Spencer is the program director of the DLP Conemaugh Family Medicine residency program. She is also the medical director of the Ryan White HIV clinic at Conemaugh and a board member of Cambria County Drug Coalition.
