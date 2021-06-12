The Richland Family Health Center is a federally qualified health center under the umbrella of Hyndman Area Health Center Inc. Our mission is to promote health and wellness to our patient population by providing patient-centered care that promotes engagement between the patient and the provider, leading to positive health care outcomes.
At Richland Family Health Center, we advocate for those medically in need, providing a safety net for people facing financial, social, cultural and language barriers in obtaining health care.
Hyndman Area Health Center also provides oral health, mental health, prescription assistance and related medical services by continuing to improve services and facilities.
At Richland center, we are proud to offer a variety of services including family medical care, pediatrics, woman’s health, dermatology, occupational medicine, behavioral health and telemedicine. As always, patient first.
At Richland center, we saw a need to help those who are experiencing a substance use disorder and created a medicated assisted treatment (MAT) program. With the inclusion of this program, we have expanded our drug and alcohol treatment services to more effectively meet the needs of individuals with an opiate use disorder who chose this path to recovery. Our family health center has integrated health care providers, accessible to individuals and families impacted by the barriers of life.
Our compassionate personnel is dedicated to individual care and committed to continuously improving, learning and providing education to the community we serve. Understanding the barriers in life is the first step to overcoming them. Hardships affect individuals from all walks of life and everyday people: students, mothers, fathers, neighbors and even doctors and lawyers are represented among the patient population.
Less than 10-20% of those needing help ever get it.
Sadly, overdose, suicide or other medical complications end the life of our loved ones too soon and greatly impact those family members left behind.
With similar missions and roles, the Cambria County Drug Coalition formed at the peak of the opioid epidemic in 2016 and continues to serve as the hub of coordination, the leader of a comprehensive community initiative that fosters cross sector collaborations in addressing matters linked to drugs. Through inclusive measures, Coalition staff and all members strive to eliminate the devastating impact of substance use and misuse. By altruistic collaborations, Coalition partners are working to develop wide-scale integrated solutions that improve quality of life and create safe and drug-free communities across Cambria County.
The Coalition is a catalyst for positive change and takes pride in being a conduit in making connections for those in need. Additionally, the Coalition fosters universal upstream prevention that promotes pro-health norms and supports social and emotional development of our county’s youngest residents – our youth. The Coalition focuses on strategies that stop drug use before it begins.
The Richland center is proud to collaborate with the Cambria County Drug Coalition with alike goals and missions to commit to a positive change and the creation of drug-free communities across Cambria County. Being new in Cambria County, Richland Family Health Center was excited to get connected with the Cambria County Drug Coalition to utilize and expand all resources. As an organization, we emphasize the importance of serving our communities.
Teaming up with the Cambria County Drug Coalition will make our shared missions to serve Cambria County successful. Individuals who require assistance can utilize the Cambria County Drug Coalition for resources and they may connect them to Richland Family Health Center for medical care and substance use treatments, care, and recovery support and services. Our programs are providing patients and community members the tools to be successful in the recovery process.
Richland Family Health Center is a practice for everyone, no matter the barriers individuals may face.
With the help and collaboration with the Cambria County Drug Coalition, we provide education, substance use treatment and recovery plans and advocate for those in need.
Without the collaboration of the two organizations, Cambria County would have a greater rate of fatal drug overdoses and fewer opportunities for individuals to be guided on the correct journey.
Richland Family Health Center takes pride in our patient-first care. When a provider makes a patient see his or her value in life, it better serves the community.
We strive to provide a safety net for people facing financial, social, cultural and language barriers in obtaining health care.
Bill Kurtycz is CEO at Hyndman Area Health and Health care Sector Member of the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
