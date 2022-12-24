I was raised in Hastings and graduated in 2004 from Cambria Heights High School. I began using drugs when I was 14, to escape my mental health issues and the trauma I had been through. As the years went on, the drug use continued and grew very quickly into a daily addiction.
Between 2004 and 2012, I moved all over the state looking in all the wrong places for somewhere to belong, heal, and be happy. Throughout the drug use, homelessness, and endless abuse, I still managed to become a certified nursing assistant, a licensed practical nurse and worked too many jobs to remember. In 2007, I was looking at multiple felony and misdemeanors, yet this was not enough for me to change anything.
I did a few months in county prison and continued on, in the pursuit of happiness. I managed to not get any felonies throughout my drug use, but the “straw that broke the camel’s back” was in 2011 when I received two DUI’s.
One was in June the second in July. The one in July is the one that fully changed everything for me. No, it wasn’t the extremely horrific car accident where I should have died; no it wasn’t the shame or guilt or anything anyone could imagine; it was however, the police officer who arrested me. He treated me like I was a human being who was worthy of living. No one had ever genuinely stuck up for me, stood by my side or told me that my substance use disorder wasn’t my fault. The fact that this police officer and stranger, could see me in my worst and still said I was good enough, it gave me hope that maybe he was right, that it wasn’t my fault, and I deserved more.
I tried my best to not use drugs, but continued to struggle on and off until I was sentenced to the Cambria County Daily Reporting Center.
The staff there saw my struggle and helped me get on medicated assisted treatment and that was it, I became free from using any illegal substances completely in May of 2012.
After I was released from the Daily Reporting Center, I still had a lot of fines to pay in the court system and chose to work off my fines.
Gratefully, Bernadette Dillion, the director of the Hastings Public Library, at the time, allowed me to work there to pay off my fines and taught me everything I know about being a librarian, writing grants, and so much more. My fiancé Scott, then passed away in May of 2014, so I chose to move away from Hastings to avoid the temptations of again using drugs to cope. I still owed fines and started working at the Cresson American Legion in the mornings until my fines were finally paid off.
After that, Scott Eberhart, the Legion commander, allowed me to become a bartender giving me the opportunity that many wouldn’t have. I stayed there until I met my husband, and we moved out of Cresson. Scott and Bernadette’s willingness to believe in trust in me allowed me to finally completely believe in myself.
Since then, I have been an activities coordinator, certified peer specialist, certified recovery specialist, certified family recovery specialist, and many more varieties of jobs.
All these different roles have aided me in becoming the perfect fit for the project coordinator for the Cambria County Drug Coalition. Thankfully, the drug coalition’s executive director, Natalie Kauffman, is a firm believer in fair chance employment; she along with the CCDC’s board of directors gave me this opportunity.
My role focuses on facilitating our drug-free community grant, which we received from the Office of National Drug Control at the White House. The DFC grant follows a national model to bring together all community members through various committees. I am the staff liaison of the law enforcement, drug treatment and recovery and business committees.
I am grateful for the opportunity to use my 15-plus years of suffering from a substance use disorder to help others.
I have been in recovery for more than 10 years and would love to share how you can become involved with the coalition.
My email address is Nichole.Rousell@drugcoalition.org and the office number is 814-619-4505.
Nichole Rousell, of Portage, is the project coordinator for the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
