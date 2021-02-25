Clea Hollis

Black History Month has become like the movie, “Groundhog Day,” a month of repetitious videos.
Some say that American history should be rewritten to reflect the contributions of all citizens. I agree. Therefore, my daughter and I authored a book, “The Saga of the Johnstown City Schools: Echoes from the Halls” (Hollis & Hollis, 2003). More than 3,000 copies are in circulation.
The writing of the book was guided by 200 years of Johnstown education, through school board minutes and face-to-face interviews with Johnstown citizens. The use of the school board minutes allowed the authors to pen the development of the school district in real-time. The book is written with the philosophy that historians should write history including all people in their focus era.
Perhaps the starting point of Black History should be reestablished. Long before slavery was introduced, people of color lived in the hinterlands of this unnamed country. Indigenous people of Delaware roamed the countryside, before Joseph Johns.
During the Revolutionary War, more than 500,000 people of color lived in Canada.
A historian, Graham Russell Hodges, stated that one-half century before the colonization of New Jersey, free African Americans lived along the Hudson River. Many were Christian, as members of the Reform Dutch Church. One would think with New Jersey, probably a two-day horse-back journey from Johnstown, that people of color may have greeted Joseph Johns, who settled Johnstown. DNA tests and genealogical organizations are revealing extraordinary data that African American ancestors arrived before the arrival of the first slave ship.
The indigenous people thought that the land, the sea, the air and the sky were created by God to be shared by the creatures that God created. As the different groups of people of color dealt with the conflict of understanding the world, bondage continued to increase. Therefore, people adopted some strategies of how to communicate, mostly through the church and through songs. They began to use their cognitive abilities to advance their plight of bondage.
Yoking became a key strategy in shaping the Civil Rights Movement. Yoking comes in many different forms, such as an apprenticeship, shadowing and assisting. The yoke in literal terms is a bar of wood with an oxbow, to attach to the necks of a pair of animals, usually oxen, to work as a team.
The purpose of the yoke is to guide a team. Marches could be considered as yoking, symbolically the marchers have a leader who controls the movement of the team, working as one for a common cause.
Repeating history, Harriet Tubman appears every February with her yoke, a gun. Metaphorically, Harriet’s rifle was the wood that held the run-away slaves on the freedom trail, guiding them along the way to freedom. Therefore, Harriet’s yoke for runaways on the underground railroad was her rifle.
Public service organizations have used yokes in our community. The African Americans have been identified by many different names as well as different yokes along the road to freedom and upward mobility. The NAACP, with a history of more than 100 years on the battlefield for freedom, has been a steadfast yoke in our country with generating Civil Rights Law.
Alan Cashaw is president of the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP.
The Elizabeth Lindsay Davis Club, also with more than 100 years of Johnstown history, was organized as a yoke to bridge high school students of color to pursue a college education. The club tracks the students from high school through their sophomore year of college and then acknowledges them with a monetary gift.
The motto of the club has always been Lifting as We Climb. Darlene Weatherly is the president.
In the mid-1950s, a young minister, the Rev. James Jarvis, a Howard graduate, who was the minister of Bethel AME Church in Johnstown, yoked students to go to college with a small church scholarship. He carried his yoking strategies to Tarentum, Allegheny County, his next assignment. For 20 years, Jarvis yoked high school students in his parish to pursue college for the pride of earning top grades to be recognized with a college scholarship. I was one of the recipients. Jarvis also led a revolt when a dozen of his high school flock were denied skating rights at the local skating arena. With the NAACP, Jarvis, and the church youth challenged the “private” establishment rights and succeeded, with and for the youth.
Another yoke, the Greater Johnstown Enrichment Program, was launched in 1978.
It ran for 16 years, yoking kindergarten pupils to succeed in the classroom. The Saturday program received referrals from the area’s kindergarten teachers. More than 400 students were yoked to academic mobility, starting in kindergarten. The United Way of Johnstown was the sponsor.
Since 1985, the Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club has yoked the area’s high school seniors to colleges by awarding four college scholarships annually.
The scholarships are awarded to outstanding students who are members of the club and college-bound. February is the recruitment month for new student applications and the scholarships are endowed by the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies. Bruce Haselrig is the president.
The FWA Gym Flood City Youth Fitness Academy yoked the physical fitness community with aerobics and other physical fitness activities.
However, with the pandemic continuing to control academic and physical fitness, Oscar Cashaw Jr., proprietor, met the community crisis with technology programs that included computers for students to keep up with school studies and musical instruments with instructors to enhance the arts.
As a yoke, Oscar mentors the students who participate in the FWA programs to guide them to seek advancement through service and acquire skills that they will use throughout life.
Frontier International, a New Jersey organization, recognizes the yoking theory. The group was founded in 1961, in Plainfield, New Jersey, with a mission to promote advancement through service. A scholarly book that supports a different view of Black History by Leonard Bethel (1998) is Plainfield’s “African-American: Northern Slavery to Church Freedom.” The book focuses on the physical and spiritual servitude of people of color that may have influenced some of the documentaries on the Black church and the white church, about the road to freedom.
The Bruce Haselrig Diversity Group has organized some yoking strategies to speak to school districts in western Pennsylvania about the importance and value of an inclusive community. The company stresses teamwork, equality and advancement through service.
