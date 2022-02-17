Clea Hollis

The Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club is launching its spring roundup of scholars in Cambia County.
The Scholars Club was established in 1984 for the need to recognize the academic accomplishments of minority students.
Celeste Myers, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate, was the first recipient of a scholarship, provided by the late Pauline H.L. Gordon.
Since 2004, the club has provided four scholarships each spring to graduating high school seniors. The scholarships are funded by the Eleanor and Carlton Haselrig Family, the Elbert and Lillie Jones Family, the Levi Hollis Family and the American Association for University Women (AAUW).
The scholarships are endowed by the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies.
Students from Bishop McCort Catholic, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland and Westmont Hilltop high schools have been honored with scholarships.
In 2022, the Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club will celebrate its 37th year as an academic support organization to encourage local high school minority students to pursue college degrees.
This month, new scholars will be recruited – four local high school graduates will receive scholarships to college.
These students will have been highly recommended by their high school guidance counselors as outstanding.
With the interruption of the pandemic, GJMSC invites area schools to submit their list of academically qualified students from ninth through 12th grades, with a grade-point average of 3.0. Eligible students may also apply directly to GJMSC by requesting an application.
Information may be sent or requested from hollis.cp@gmail.com.
The Scholars Club has touched the lives of more than 1,000 college-bound students of color.
Many intellectually gifted students of color pass through the Scholars Club headed to college, such as Celeste Myers.
The Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club held its 29th Scholars-Senior Banquet at the Discovery Center.
As an honor student at Greater Johnstown High School, Class of 1985, Myers was recognized as the first “Senior of the Year” by the newly established Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club. Myers who currently lives in Washington, D.C., returned to be the guest speaker for the senior-scholars banquet.
Myers earned a bachelor of arts dual degree in business and communication from the University of Pittsburgh and has traveled to more than 20 countries.
She uses her gift of teaching to empower others in ministry and the community.
She serves as a Bible teacher, facilitator, software trainer and public speaker. Myers has professionally conducted technology and software skills training to audiences throughout the United States, Europe, Africa and South Asia. Among her outstanding accomplishments, Celeste authored, “Unshakeable Assignment: Do What You Know to Do” (2013).
Clea P. Hollis is secretary of African American Heritage Society Inc.
