The African American Heritage Society welcomes Women’s History Month as an opportunity to pay tribute to a community woman, the late Dorothy Haselrig Thomas.
To use an adage, Thomas, a native of Johnstown, was born to serve and she served the Johnstown community in many ways all the days of her life.
Thomas graduated from the Greater Johnstown High School. She was the secretary and an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
She was also a life working member of the NAACP and served in every capacity to promote the mission of the NAACP, to ensure political, educational, social and economic equality of under-represented groups.
She magnificently served the Johnstown Branch of the NACCP on the executive board, and in the positions of secretary and president for more than 60 years combined. She knew the policies and by-laws that governed the organization.
Thomas traveled throughout the commonwealth and the United States promoting the civil rights activities of the Johnstown Branch. On these travels, she often accepted awards from the state and national NAACP for the Johnstown Branch’s recognition for being the most outstanding in the state and on one occasion, in the nation.
Although, Thomas was not a politician, she knew the power of the vote. She promoted the political mission of the NAACP by positioning herself at various locations to register hard-to-reach voters. On election days, she made calls to voters and if they needed transportation, she transported them.
With great appreciation and admiration of this stellar member, the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP renamed its annual Youth Award the Dorothy Haselrig Thomas Youth Award to continue to inspire young women.
The Johnstown YWCA recognized Thomas’ community involvement as an active Girl Scout leader for more than 50 years, honoring her as a Yellow Rose recipient at the annual Tribute to Women banquet. Thomas retired from The Tribune-Democrat.
For Women’s History Month, Microsoft says, “When women innovate, create and lead, everyone benefits.”
Thomas was a trailblazer who thrived on helping the young women of this community by leading, mentoring and reshaping their values.
