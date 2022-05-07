Christine Dahlin

Spring is the time when life returns to the northeast. A flush of green returns as leaves unfold on our trees, flowers bloom, insects buzz and birds make their nests and begin having chicks.
As a biologist, I know that these events are carefully synchronized. Birds time their egg laying and chick rearing to coordinate precisely with the time that insects will be most abundant. That way, no chicks go hungry. Or at least, that’s the hope.
As I drove to work this bright spring morning, I saw a TruGreen lawn sprayer diligently applying herbicides in front of a local hotel. The goal is to have a nice grassy lawn for their guests.
Many businesses and homeowners apply herbicides and pesticides to their lawns. So what are the consequences for our birds?
First – they can directly lead to mortality of both birds and insects. Most dead birds go unnoticed because sick birds hide. Herbicides also remove essential plant diversity that insects need to thrive.
Insects are the base of the food chain, thus when insects decline, birds and other animals decline as well.
The loss of birds and insects have already been dramatic.
Since 1970, 3 billion birds have disappeared from North America. Insects are harder to track, but losses for different insect taxa ranges from 20% to 70%.
When I was a kid, we couldn’t drive more than a couple days in the summer without having to wash the dead insects off our windshields. I can now go weeks without cleaning my windshield. Although, I appreciate the reduced cleaning, my heart hurts thinking of all the vanished insects.
Lastly, herbicides don’t make your lawn more green.
Untreated yards grow gorgeous green clovers and produce purple, pink or yellow flowers, provide food for pollinators (bees and butterflies), and subsequently feed birds.
If you want to help our local pollinators and birds, there’s a lot you can do beyond eliminating herbicide and pesticide use. Converting any amount of your lawn to gardens containing native plants (plants found in Pennsylvania) helps immensely. Even mowing less allows more flowers to grow in your lawn and supports insects. The recommendation is every three weeks.
For tips on native plants, try out www.extension.psu.edu/pennsylvania-native-plants- for-the-perennial-garden.
Another tip just for birds is to “sticker” your windows.
Windows kill an estimated 100 million birds per year, and mortality is especially high during migration in fall and spring. When there is reflected sky or plants in windows, birds mistakenly fly into them and break their necks. You can buy special window tape or decorative stickers or even just “paint” pictures on your windows. A little effort by people saves many lives.
Last, keep your cats inside.
Cats are deadly predators and of course, they don’t just kill when they’re hungry. If having an entirely indoor cat is not an option, then try a harness and leash to limit their mobility.
Don’t believe its possible?
Check out my cats @DrDsAnimalRescue on Facebook or Instagram or message me for advice.
Even common birds such as house sparrows are currently declining due to human pressures such as habitat loss, climate change, herbicides and pesticides. However, every one of us can make a difference.
Doug Tallamy, a professor at the University of Delaware, calculated that if every household turned half of their lawn into garden, we would have more new area for wildlife than 10 of our largest natural parks.
Christine Dahlin is associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.