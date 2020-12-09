Christine Dahlin

An open letter to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority regarding the Gray Cut Proposal:
I am an associate professor of biology, with specializations in the areas of conservation and wildlife management.
I have grave concerns over your plans for the “Gray Cut alternative”; e.g. the plan to expand the Allegheny tunnel over the mountain. This project would not only directly destroy 13.5 cubic miles of habitat currently in use by many species, but would also introduce various levels of pollution to a previously unmaintained, natural environment.
Therefore, I believe this decision is unwise with regards to both human and wildlife populations, on many fronts.
• This is an extremely expensive highway expansion that will destroy suitable habitat for hundreds of wildlife populations, from amphibians, bats, songbirds and raptors, to coyotes and potentially even mountain lions. In this way, the project will be a blight and a significant source of shame for Pennsylvania residents.
• The mountain ridgetop that would be destroyed in the process of this expansion has invaluable habitat properties that will be permanently destroyed, including rare wetland and peat habitat.
It serves as stream headwaters, and thus provides clean water to animals and humans throughout the region. Many studies have shown that large tracts of intact forest provide valuable ecosystem services, and clean water is one such key service.
• The proposed highway area is a mammal migratory area. This will lead to extensive deer-vehicle collisions at great cost to the public. Vehicle collisions will result in declines of other mammals such as the fisher, which has only been recently reestablished in our state, and porcupines, which exist on the ridge in possibly the highest densities in the state.
• Numerous bird species are declining across the U.S. (30% of North American birds have been lost since 1970), and insects are experiencing declines at even higher rates. Large tracks of unbroken land are essential for conserving wildlife, as they provide dispersal corridors between populations and decrease the risk of edge-related predation. We as humans also depend on the ecosystem services provided by wildlife (e.g. pollination services provided by bees).
• As a resident of Johnstown, I am familiar with the personal dangers associated with driving over mountain passes to and from Pittsburgh. Human mortality increases as a result of winter road conditions (e.g. snow, slush, black ice), and adding a highway which extends over a high mountain pass will only exacerbate this issue.
Thus, I am utterly bewildered by how the Transportation Authority could see a highway over a mountain pass as a “safer” alternative to the already existing Allegheny tunnel?
• The proposed $332 million necessary for this project is an enormous amount of money. Given the extensive needs of the state currently, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or the extreme poverty of my own city of Johnstown, couldn’t these funds be better spent in ways other than creating a six-lane highway across our tallest mountain?
I suggest some of the funds be used to improve the existing highway infrastructure.
I urge the Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority to leave the mountain intact. As responsible humans, we must find a balance that leaves room for wildlife in nature.
Current data for wildlife populations in our area, and across the world, show grim patterns as a result of human alteration to the environment.
Human populations have consumed so much land that local wildlife are hanging on by mere threads, and they are well-frayed.
There exist several viable alternatives to cutting through the mountain pass, and these options must be used. Pennsylvania is home to many ridgetops that have been destroyed to facilitate human existence, mined for coal and travel; thus this particular ridgetop is a rare piece of remaining critical habitat for wildlife that needs to be preserved for the future.
