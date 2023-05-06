Christine Dahlin

If you are a cat or dog lover, as most of us are, then you’ve likely dealt with the problem of pests. I’m one of those cat mom’s who spoils their pets. All six of my cats are rescues and most of them are comfortable going out- side in trendy harnesses on leashes.
I also house a regular rotation of foster cats who often come in with their own parasite loads. So, fleas are often on my mind.
The trend has been for veterinarians to become increasingly liberal in their recommendations regard- ing use of flea and tick treatments. They want pets protected all year-long regardless of season and whether pets are indoor or outdoor.
I have received this advice from multiple veterinarians, and even my many pre-veterinary students. As a PhD biologist, this advice started weighing on me.
I’m both a conscientious pet owner, an environment- loving biologist, and a mom with two kids (human children, not just the cat kind). Thus, I’m constantly juggling competing con- cerns.
How can I keep my pets safe from pests, without exposing them, the environment and my kids to levels of pesticides that are potentially unsafe?
Also, how are these fleas responding to all these pesticides?
In the midst of updating one of my biology courses this past week, I discovered that the EPA has finally banned a pretty nasty organophos- phate pesticide known as chlorpyrifos.
As recently as last year, this chemical was legal for use on foods such as apples, oranges and many other popular fruits and veggies.
Despite years of data indicating that this chemi- cal negatively harmed pregnant women and children, this chemical remained on the market for years.
A large body of research now shows that organophosphates cause neurodevelopmental problems, including learning disabilities, intelligence deficits and autism spectrum disorder.
The EPA has been notoriously slow to move on regulation of toxic chemicals, however, so no surprise that it took so long for this chemical to be banned.
There is a clear link from chlorpyrifos to our pet products. A related chemical, known as tetrachlorvinphos, is also an organophosphate that is still in use on many pet products designed to keep off fleas and ticks.
Although, the EPA recently decided that some uses of this product are too harmful to people and animals (like dusts), they have continued to allow modified collars and other products to stay on the market.
Flea collars, in general, contain some of the most harmful chemicals to both your pets and your family.
Groups such as the NRDC are petitioning the EPA to have these other chemicals banned as well.
As a biologist, it is also important to think about the impact of over-using pesticides, which means bom- barding our local pests with them.
In biology, after all, everything ultimately comes down to evolution. When I first moved to Johnstown, I adopted a street cat that was coated in fleas.
I applied a well-known and expensive flea treatment, but the fleas were unresponsive.
After talking to other faculty in my department, I found it was common knowledge, at least among the biologists, for that product to fail locally.
“The fleas have adapted. You have to buy something else,” was what I was told. It is common knowledge that if you expose an organism to a toxin long enough, especially a fast-breeding organism like bacteria, viruses or insects, they will find ways to evolve and survive.
Similarly, cockroaches in New York City have evolved to avoid the sugar-baited traps that have worked so well to kill them in the past.
So, what can you do if you want to keep you and your family safe?
I recommend minimizing your use of flea and tick treatments to times when your pets are more likely to be exposed.
For example, I don’t flea treat my cats that don’t go outside, despite a vet recommending I keep them treated all the time due to the very small risk of me bring- ing in eggs or fleas on my shoes.
Some products are also definitely safer than others – collars are less safe overall, and topicals that do not contain organophosphates are safer.
Pyrethrins should never be used on cats. If your pet becomes really over-ridden with fleas, then try a bath with Dawn dish-soap. This was actually advice from one of my newer veterinarians who has helped steer me away from pesticide-laden products.
If your cat or dog does go outside, then maximize the biodiversity in your yard.
There are a number of attractive, fragrant plants that repel pests including sage, garlic, lavender, marigold and more, although I recommend sticking with native plants and annuals.
Lastly, you can always keep chickens, because they are fabulous consumers of ticks and they make lovely pets.
Christine Dahlin is associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
