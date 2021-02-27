While growing up in West Africa, Jem Spectar loved music and considered becoming a dancer.
Instead, he followed an academic career that eventually brought him to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where his love of dance and secondary research into brain disorders came together in a book that he hopes prompts changes in public policy.
Spectar, UPJ’s president since 2007, recently published “Movement + Music = Medicine: Fight Alzheimer’s, Dementia & Parkinson’s” – a book celebrating what he says are the positive effects that artistic endeavors can have on brain health, a crucial concern in an aging society.
“I started writing about dance and movement, including about ritual dance,” Spectar said in a interview.
“Throughout human history, civilization and culture is very connected to dance. The theme of dance and healing was very much a part of that history.
“To grow up in Africa, the whole idea of healing dance, ritual dance, at least where I lived, was part and parcel of everyday life.”
The book’s primary message, he said: “Movement impacts your brain and can be a factor in slowing neurodegenerative decline.”
Spectar has served as provost/vice president for academic affairs and professor at Western Oregon University; associate provost and professor at the University of Scranton; director of studies and lecturer at Princeton University in New Jersey; and assistant dean and associate professor at the University of La Verne College of Law in California.
A native of the Republic of Cameroon, Spectar said he explored dance traditions and related wellness research and programs globally, across the United States and here in Pennsylvania.
He said the notion of dance and health has been around for centuries – in the work of “the medicine man or the dance of the shaman.”
He points to a study in Scandinavia, where researchers found that women who were active with music and dance delayed dementia by more than a decade.
Spectar explores “Blue Zones” – mountain villages in Italy, a peninsula in Costa Rica – areas where people tend to live “especially long” lives and also “love festivals – singing and dancing.”
The UPJ president also examined an example closer to home. The St. Barnabas Health System in Pittsburgh has a program for dementia patients in partnership with Pittsburgh Ballroom and the Pittsburgh Ballet’s “Dance for Parkinson’s” program, where dancing and related activities are shown to reduce tremors and help with balance issues – “practical, easy, beneficial” treatment, Spectar said.
Dancing is “not hard to do. It’s free. And you don’t have to be particularly good at it,” he said. “But it can have an encouraging impact on the health of the brain and protecting against neurodegenerative disorders.”
He said: “This research opened my eyes. ... The lawyer in me took a rigorous eye to the evidence – like building a case. ... You follow the story to see where it leads.”
Now he’s hoping his new book catches the attention of lawmakers and others who are positioned to make a difference in “an aging society” where 10,000 people turn 65 every day.
“From a public policy standpoint, this topic is very important with considerable urgency,” Spectar said. “The number of Americans with Alzheimer’s has been increasing exponentially.”
He said Alzheimer’s cases have increased 123% in the past two decades. Now nearly 6 million Americans have the condition, which affects mental function and memory – and which has a $277 billion annual price tag for the health-care and insurance industries, Spectar said.
“Alzheimer’s is a disease that has no cure,” he said.
“And there is a lot of suffering, not just for the person who is afflicted, but also for the family members, the caregivers, and the overall economy.”
Alzheimer’s cases are expected to triple in the next 30 years, Spectar said, with the projected annual cost hitting $1 trillion.
“Alzheimer’s deaths were up 20%, even during the pandemic,” he said, “and individuals with Alzheimer’s are more likely to contract COVID.”
He added: “The rate at which we are aging in this society creates an urgency.
“Many people are living well into their 80s and 90s. And often those later years are filled with a lot of pain and discomfort, and hospital care.”
Spectar hopes for a merging of science and public policy, with greater investment in research toward finding a cure for Alzheimer’s and related conditions.
“We all have an obligation to our seniors, and to our communities,” he said, adding: “It doesn’t take much to invest in the preventative side, and invest in the health of communities” – realizing “how much more expensive it is on the back end.”
Spectar said “Movement + Music = Medicine” – which is available through Amazon – “is not written for scholars. It’s written for everyday folks.”
He noted that Alzheimer’s and other brain disorders have “genetic underpinnings,” but also “how we live, how much we exercise, what we eat, how much we sleep” affects wellness.
The goal – for individuals and society – is to delay cognitive decline.
“Brain health is a central and significant thing,” Spectar said. “We have to invest in it.”
That might mean, for example, expanding the quantity and quality of programming in nursing homes – with more music and dancing, of course.
“We can make a simple and modest investment to improve overall brain health, and the sooner we start the better,” Spectar said. “The good news is, it’s not too late.”
