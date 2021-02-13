When I first spoke with Russell Shorto, in 2009, he had just learned that he had been awarded knighthood in The Netherlands.
His mother Rita, here in Johnstown, jokingly said: “We started calling him ‘Sir Russell’ and things like that.”
The city of Johnstown might need to think up a similar title for this native son following the release of his latest book: “Smalltime: A Story of My Family And The Mob” – a must-read for locals of any age.
This is Shorto’s fifth book, following past works such as 2017’s “Revolution Song” – a narrative of the establishment of this nation – and “The Island at the Center of the World,” which tracks Dutch explorers who founded what became Manhattan.
“Smalltime” is very different from Shorto’s prior efforts – something of a publishing gamble due to its personal nature concerning his family and hometown.
Yes, the book pulls into the light Johnstown’s past “mafia” culture, and ties to gambling rings and organized crime in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and other major cities.
“Smalltime” is a richly researched work that connects readers with extreme poverty in Sicily in the 1800s that prompted many – including Shorto’s ancestors – to seek better opportunities in America. He tracks the rise of the U.S. industrial age, and Johnstown’s place as a mining and steel leader.
But at its essence, this is a family story, tracking Shorto’s journey to learn about his namesake, grandfather Russ Shorto, a key figure in the Johnstown underworld, and – perhaps more importantly – the author’s relationship with his own father, Tony.
You will encounter a story about kin and connections, set against the backdrop of local and national events.
I finished “Smalltime” this week – pulled through the pages by the rich imagery, references to local landmarks and a compelling and moving narrative.
The hook for the story is the 1960 murder of a local bookie, a fuse that lit Shorto’s efforts to play detective – to uncover who was responsible, and whether his grandfather played a part in that mystery.
But the book is so much more.
Readers who venture into the world of “Smalltime” will encounter many recognizable Johnstown places – some gone, some still very much in operation.
The Holiday Inn.
The Haven. City Hall.
The Democratic Club.
Glosser Bros.
The Gautier Club. The Clinton Street Pool Room.
Of course, City Cigar.
The demolition of a Main Street building a few years ago revealed the exterior painted wall of City Cigar – a central stop in Shorto’s literary travels.
My good friend Frank Filia is a key figure in the tale – he actually suggested that Shorto, an accomplished and best-selling author, explore this topic.
Other names may be familiar to Johnstowners – such as “Big John” Torquato, one-time Cambria County Democratic chairman, who served 20 months in prison in the late 1970s after his conviction on federal bribery charges, but who was influential with national figures including Presidents Harry Truman and Jimmy Carter.
The mob names could well have been characters in Mario Puzo’s fictional work, “The Godfather”: “Little Joe” Regino; Pippy diFalco; Michael Gulino; “Rip” Slomanson.
The late Charlie Buchinsky – better known by his screen name, Charles Bronson – makes an appearance.
Shorto is an editor’s dream, a diligent researcher and gifted wordsmith – whose powerful prose is built on a foundation of facts and recollections.
Some of that research involved scrolling across years of microfilm and digging through clips in “the morgue” at The Tribune-Democrat – or its predecessor, The Johnstown Tribune – and through other local media archives.
He learned much from family members and former associates of his grandfather – individuals associated with the businesses he ran – often sitting around a table at Panera Bread or at The Holiday Inn-Downtown, where Filia still performs, when there’s not a pandemic, now years removed from his Las Vegas showman days.
The intrepid author worked tirelessly on the painstaking task of connecting the dots of his family’s story – Johnstown’s story – often waiting years for confirmation of a fact or an anecdote.
I found “Smalltime” an enjoyable and moving read – historical yet currently relevant, both educational and entertaining.
Readers will be touched by the private moments Shorto describes, revisiting in their minds similar times with their loved ones, perhaps even motivated to set out on journeys of their own to explore family trees – their lineages of successful, shadowy or comical figures – and the stories that await there.
If you open this book and begin to read – “It started one evening when I was home for the holidays ...” – you’ll find yourself drawn in by a master storyteller’s smooth style, attention to detail and appreciation for real people and emotions as the life blood of great writing.
Johnstown is blessed that the knight of The Netherlands was moved to dig into his own heritage – entwined with that of his hometown – and then share the riches he uncovered with the world.
