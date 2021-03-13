Chip Minemyer

Even as Congress was passing the COVID-19 relief bill along hard partisan lines – Democrats and Republicans alike firing shots across the aisle – leaders at the local level were acknowledging that they need each other to successfully navigate the pandemic.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-71st District; the Rev. Sylvia King, a Johnstown City Council member; Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Somerset County commissioner; and Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency director, joined U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. for a virtual COVID-19 forum on Tuesday sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, In This Together Cambria and The Tribune-Democrat.
It was refreshing to hear Rigby, a Republican, discussing the importance of maskwearing, with King, a Democrat and a recovering virus sufferer.
“We all have a responsibility,” Rigby said. “As much as they don’t like the mask, look – put the damn mask on.”
Then King: “As Rep. Rigby said ...”
And to hear Tokar-Ickes, a Democrat, interact with Rigby on the state response to the pandemic and the interdependence of elected officials at various levels.
Rigby: “It’s been overload for the state’s health department.”
And Tokar-Ickes: “We’ve got some laws and legislation that were last updated in the 1950s when it comes to dealing with public health.
“The public health system has basically been the victim of funding cuts over the years at the state level, and of course that trickles down to the local level.”
The Somerset commissioner also offered this poignant statement about collaboration in the face of a crisis:
“I’ve learned, truly, day by day, the power of partnership over partisanship. We live in very partisan times. And this whole pandemic really can only be resolved if we get out of our respective corners, work together.”
That appears to be happening locally – across municipal and county lines and between the state and local governments.
In Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., we get divisive party bickering and a distinct unwillingness to seek reasonable, mutual solutions.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – voted through by the House and Senate and signed into law Thursday by President Biden – was adopted with a split vote along party lines.
That’s fine. Constituents will have to help pay the bills and will benefit to varying degrees from the funded programs whether they live in red or blue congressional districts.
But the vitriol that accompanied that split vote was over the top, including from our local House members.
Utilizing his dictionary of GOP political lingo, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, said the American Rescue Plan is “a progressive wish list” that “supports the
Democrats’ radical socialist agenda.”
Joyce also embraced a false and debunked claim that “only 9% of this funding would combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre, seems hell-bent on destroying his own reputation as a commonsense lawmaker.
Not only did Thompson echo the Republican Party’s national themes, he added a twist – calling the American Rescue Plan “a wish list of the progressive wing of the Democrat party.”
The use of the term “Democrat party” is a deliberate insult aimed across the aisle, launched by those who realize that the proper term is “Democratic Party” – yes, with a capital P.
Likewise, Thompson hails from the Republican Party, not the Republic party.
FactCheck.org tells us that the “Democrat party” jab is not only grammatically incorrect but is for some who use it a strategic attempt to imply “that the party isn’t sufficiently ‘democratic’ in the general sense, or may just be meant as a petty insult.”
FactCheck.org says that verbal slap dates back to the days of Democrat Harry S. Truman and Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy, and: “Some Republican leaders have made a habit of referring to their opposition incorrectly and discourteously as the ‘Democrat Party.’ ”
Petty and discourteous?
Yes, that fits.
Except, perhaps, on the local level, where a Republican state House member can talk civilly and professionally with a county commissioner from another party for the benefit of the community, where a municipal official can join a county effort to help marginalized residents find answers in a frustrating and scary health situation.
Where county leaders work together – and collaborate with hospitals, pharmacies, schools and other organizations – to assist with public safety and recovery from a pandemic.
Where there is no choice but to cooperate.
“The goal for all of us on this panel and all of our colleagues across the state basically is just to get shots in arms,” Tokar-Ickes said, “to get that vaccine that is safe, that is proven, to get it out there and get this pandemic behind us so that we can rebuild our economy.”
Maybe someday, in a less petty and discourteous time, we’ll see that “partnership over partisanship” ideal realized in Harrisburg and even Washington, D.C.
Unfortunately, there is no vaccine against small-minded and divisive political rhetoric.
If only.
“Congressman, please roll up your sleeve ...”
