Chip Minemyer

So “Hal Jalikakik” says I hate white people.
That allegation, made in a Facebook post from a made-up account, might come as a surprise to my friends, colleagues and acquaintances of various ethnic backgrounds.
But hey, in the age of political hate-speak and total disregard for facts, what’s another lie among social-media friends?
So who is “Hal Jalikakik,” anyway?
In the 1970s, pranksters Jim Davidson and John Elmo carved their names into pop-culture history by recording prank calls to a New Jersey bar and asking the bartender if nonexistent individuals might be among his patrons.
“Red” the bartender (think “Coach Ernie” from “Cheers”) would call out to the bar, “Hey, is there an Al Coholic here?” – setting off snickers in the tavern and howling laughter from Davidson and Elmo.
The juvenile humor is based on the language trick of using homophones – words that sound the same but have different meanings, or used in creative ways – oftentimes with raunchy humor through double entendre.
One of Davidson and Elmo’s favorite fake names was “Hal Jalikakik” – i.e. “How’d you like a kick?”
Bet you got a kick out of that. Bartender “Red” never got the joke.
On a Facebook post linking to a TribDem.com story about far-right extremist groups decreasing in number but increasing their violent threats and acts while communicating across social media, someone using the pseudonym “Hal Jalikakik” felt compelled to post:
“Chip Minemeyer hates white people.”
You can put “sic” after my misspelled last name, and “sick” after anything this anonymous coward writes.
Including this: “Hey Chip ... no matter how hard you scrub, the white doesn’t come off.”
This fake account claims “Hal” is an employee of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where administrators should be scrambling to verify the validity of that claim by someone who likely doesn’t necessarily represent the college’s values.
There are numerous accounts with the name “Hal Jalikakik” spread across the digital universe, from YouTube to Instagram to LinkedIn.
This particular “Hal” seems to be part of that popular movement that believes or claims you can’t “love” more than one group of people at the same time, and “hate” is the only other option.
So, if the editor of The Tribune-Democrat writes a column decrying racial inequality or if the newspaper launches a series of profiles featuring members of Johnstown’s Black community, then clearly the editor must hate white people.
Nevermind that he is one.
Such false logic is borne out of fear, psychologists tell us – fear of people different from ourselves, fear of what we don’t understand.
Psychologists have been working overtime on this topic of late, thanks to a divisive national political agenda that sows seeds of fear and hate, and which resulted in the storming of the U.S. Capitol a month ago.
A November 2019 article titled “Between Cultures: Understanding Hate” – written by Marianna Pogosyan and published in the periodical Psychology Today – noted that it’s easier to hate groups or ideals than individuals.
A white person who grew up with Black neighbors might not consider himself a racist, even though he harbors fears and negative thoughts about African-Americans generally.
“When you hate a group, the intensity of your hate can grow without you being confronted with specific persons or contrasting information from the group – you are basing your hate on stereotypes and prejudices,” Pogosyan wrote of her research. “ ... When we asked people in conflict regions to tell us stories in which they hated someone, 80% talked about groups and not individuals.”
In her 2017 article “Nurturing Self-Compassion,” Allison Abrams cited a report showing there were at least 917 organized hate groups operating in the United States, according to data collected by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which found that “the number of likes and comments on hate group accounts” had grown by 900 percent in two years – corresponding to the time line of Donald Trump’s rise politically.
Abrams credited Silvia Dutchevici, founder of the Critical Therapy Center, with connecting hate to political differences, with more people choosing anger and violence over discussion and cooperation.
“We are taught to hate the enemy – meaning anyone different than us – which leaves little room for vulnerability and an exploration of hate through empathic discourse and understanding,” Dutchevici says in Abrams’ article.
On its website, the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia says hate “generally starts with bias that is left unchecked. ... It becomes normalized or accepted, and may even escalate into violence.”
So maybe you read something on a website and your hidden or unconscious biases kicked in. Suddenly you’re feeling hateful for no personal or even viable reason. Could happen, right “Hal”?
A 2017 New York Post report told of a Long Island stock broker who was a connoisseur of homophones and, apparently, Italian food.
He reportedly went around making nasty posts about lawyers he believed had wronged him using fake names such as “Sal Lami,” “Peppe Roni” and “Cole Kutz.”
Anthony Puppo also passed himself off as “Hal Jalikakik” in some of his posts. I guess there’s no accounting for originality.
Attorney Jonathan Kurta observed: “We were seeing these bizarre, comical names show up on fictitious, negative reviews of our firm.”
Kurta’s law firm has sued Mr. Puppo for libel.
I got a kick (or “akik”) out of that turn of events.
But hate?
Sorry, “Hal.” I don’t hate groups of people, including those whose false narratives breed ignorance and violent behavior.
“Hal,” I don’t even hate you.
