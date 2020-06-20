Chip Minemyer

Racism is a patient evil.
It is an ancient evil, and believes it has a permanent home in the hearts of men and women.
Its breath filled the sails
of slave ships – as Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese and English “merchants” transported shackled Africans across the Atlantic Ocean to work in mines and on plantations.
It pushed back as the abolitionist movement began to emerge, and as Quakers and Mennonites protested against slavery in Philadelphia.
It slowed the process of ending slavery for decades – despite growing opposition – but cringed when Britain abolished the practice in its colonies on Aug. 1, 1834.
It fought to shut down the Underground Railroad and stop Harriet Tubman, William Still and others from helping escaped slaves find their way to safety.
It executed rebel John Brown after his raid at Harper’s Ferry in 1859, and screamed in rage when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
It stumbled when the North declared victory in the U.S. Civil War and with the passage of the Constitution’s 13th amendment – to end slavery – in 1865, but was revived by the assassination of Lincoln and the formation of the Ku Klux Klan later
that same year.
And it endured.
Despite the adoption of the 14th Amendment making black residents U.S. citizens in 1868, despite the passage of the 15th Amendment giving black men the right to vote in 1870.
With thousands of lynchings, it remained strong.
It endured because of “Jim Crow” laws forcing segregation that spread across the nation – including in the North.
It remained a force, even with the establishment of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1909, and the National Urban League a year later.
It smiled when blacks were turned away from classrooms and restaurants.
It seethed as the practice of segregation was ended in the armed forces, and then in schools.
It watched in anger when Rosa Parks refused to yield her seat on a public bus.
It bristled as all blacks were awarded the right to vote, and landlords were told they couldn’t deny housing based on ethnicity.
It was enraged on Aug. 28, 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. told the world: “I Have A Dream.”
So it bombed a church in Birmingham, Alabama – killing four young girls.
And it murdered King and other vocal leaders in an attempt to silence their cries for change.
It endured court decisions to end discriminatory hiring practices.
It celebrates as blacks are disproportionately arrested, tried, convicted and imprisoned.
It whispers political and social labels, buzzwords of hate, to spread fear and division.
It hides behind words such as “we” and “they,” or “us” and “them.”
It hides behind false messages and rumors.
It hides behind flags and statues from a bygone time.
It celebrates intolerance and inequality.
It applauds with each death of a black citizen in police custody – Dontre Hamilton, Freddie Gray, Terence Crutcher, Alton Sterling, Jamar Clark, Jeremy McDole, Walter Scott, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Tanisha Anderson ...
And now, George Floyd.
And Rayshard Brooks.
It has endured many challenges – protests, movements and pleas for change.
It is prideful, relentless, determined.
But right now, it is vulnerable.
It is wounded – bruised by the footsteps of a million marching feet, its ears ringing from a growing chorus calling out for justice.
And someday it will be extinguished by kindness and respect.
By people determined to break the grip of bigotry on our culture, our government, our communities.
But this evil has prevailed through such moments of revolution before. And yes, this evil is patient.
So the marching and calls for justice must continue, gaining strength, building momentum – the ranks swelling in number, the voices rising in volume.
The world is tilting ...
