Charles Clifton

The “Urgency of Now” is the theme of this year’s Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
This is a theme that connects the time in 1963 when King wrote his letter inside a Birmingham jail on borrowed paper with the present time.
King noticed overt signs of segregation and racism which have now become less obvious, but new signs of the dark depths of prejudice and racism have recently appeared.
Donald Trump has commended white racists who demonstrated in Charlottesville, Virginia. State laws have been enacted to suppress nonwhite voting, and avowed racists have taken seats in Congress. King had a dream and vision of ”a promised land of racial justice.”
King was a Christian optimist, a believer who could see people rising from the dark depths of racism to the majestic heights of understanding and brotherhood. For him, racism represented alienation and separation – sinfulness, and we have never needed each other more than now.
King’s vision was far from what he found in Birmingham, Alabama. He saw lynching, police brutality and unpunished killings. He felt the pressure of his Black brothers and sisters “smothering in a cage of poverty in the midst of an affluent society.”
He saw humiliating signs that said ”whites” and “coloreds.”
There were lunch counters and motels forbidden to Blacks. He noted counties where there was no Black votes despite a majority of Black citizens. This is a terrible litany of injustice, but much of it has an all too familiar ring to us moderns.
Income inequality is greater than it ever was. Many states are gerrymandering and establishing voting laws that hamper minority voting. Segregation may not be as overt, but we Blacks and whites are still navigating separate and unequal universes.
King knew that oppressors would not voluntarily give up their oppression. And he knew that the passage of time would not help without active human agency.
What was needed to bring about his visionary world of justice and equality was action, and action required what King called creative tension making what John Lewis would later call good trouble.
Otherwise, he explained wait would mean never.
King knew that racism negatively affects everyone, especially children. The Black boy who asks why white people are so mean, and the little Black girl who will develop an unconscious bitterness toward white people.
Again, this is indicative of the mutuality that King felt links Blacks and whites together. “We are caught,” he said, “in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”
Through creative tension and good trouble, we can help to weave that garment and produce a thing of great beauty and utility. But we need to get busy.
This celebration will include music, and King was a lover of music, especially jazz, blues, and of course gospel. His wife and mother were musical people. The last song he requested before his assassination was “Precious Lord, Take my Hand.”
Charles Clifton is a member of the executive committee of the NAACP Johnstown District.
