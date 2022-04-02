Charles Clifton

The 1619 Project has been not only praised but widely attacked. I share some of the many discoveries this book affords a reader.
The 1619 Project, created and written in part by the Pulitzer-winning historian, Nikole Hannah-Jones, is billed as a “new origin story,” with the claim that American history properly begins when the first slaves were brought to Jamestown, one year before the Mayflower.
She reminds us of the irony that George Washington, owner of more than 100 slaves, wrote that “we have a right to seek protection (from the British, who) are endeavoring by every piece of art and despotism to fix the shackles of slavery upon us.”
In fact, eight of the first 10 presidents owned slaves.
Thomas Jefferson knew privately that slavery was morally wrong, but freed only two in his lifetime. Yet, it is he who wrote in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal ...”
When Abraham Lincoln sought to bring the country together, he suggested that Blacks and whites caused each other to suffer. His first solution was colonization, the idea that Blacks would be freed, but would then have to emigrate, leaving America altogether. Money was even allocated for this plan. It took Lincoln a while to arrive at unconditioned emancipation.
It took a bloody Civil War, the influence of men like the great orator, escaped slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglas, and Lincoln’s own “better angels” to turn him around.
More recently, the fighting spirit and contributions of the still segregated Black divisions of the U. S. Army to victory in World War II has been recognized, if not fully rewarded. To this day, Black people generally and not only the considerable numbers in the military, are devoted to America; they’re not going anywhere.
The 1619 Project explores the sometimes hidden, sometimes whitewashed history of America’s struggle between white dominance and Black inclusion. Further, these two forces seem always to have been present, one power advancing as the other retreats. This creates a paradoxical doubleness: We are a country built on the Democratic ideal of equality and also built on slavery. Americans tend to deny the full horror of slavery and also the role it played in America’s economy, supplying free labor for the building of cotton and sugar wealth and great White fortunes.
Hence, the book is a kind of therapy for America, helping us to see and deal with problems we have denied or simply didn’t know we had.
This American life that combined Black slaves and white masters was grotesque and absurd. We are still on that winding path between racism and Democratic equality. It still feels weird.
Hannah-Jones writes of the strangeness of slavery in the first chapter of 1619: “how hard enslaved people fought for the right to do things every other race took for granted, such as reading or marrying or keeping your own children.”
Chattel slavery was matriarchal; if a slave bore the master’s child, she or he would be born into slavery. 1619 collects many hard facts about slavery and its aftermath. After slavery was ended by the Union victory of 1865, there is a very brief period of reconstruction, during which Black people thrive politically and economically, but then their path is blocked.
Organized violence soon put an end to Black voting, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan was a repressive force that gained strength beyond its southern origins. Black legal codes, vigilantes and lynchings were used to disempower freed slaves. The Black codes put Blacks into prison for very minor offences, where they could be lent out as free labor for the plantation masters who had owned them.
Then there was a 100 years of Jim Crow discrimination.
Following World War II, the G.I. Bill was established to help veterans secure wealth, housing and education. It raised up the middle class –except for Black veterans. The program was administered primarily by Jim Crow white men who denied Blacks benefits, especially in the South.
Fear begins with a consideration of the murders of Black people by police and vigilantes, largely unpunished.
One can understand the fear Blacks have of ordinary activities such as walking in a park or in an unfamiliar neighborhood. But this violence originates with longstanding white fears that Blacks may be intrinsically harmful and need to be controlled.
Policing is a replacement for the controls slavery once placed on Black people. Victims who have died by unprovoked police violence are numerous though not all as well known as George Floyd, whose murder by a policeman and the violence is often blamed on the victims.
A small group of pundits and right-leaning historians have denied the conclusions of the 1619 Project.
Charles Clifton is a member of the executive committee of the NAACP Johnstown District.
