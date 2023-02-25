Charles Clifton

If asked, most people would remember Martin Luther King Jr. by his “I have a dream speech,” delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
It was the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. He delivered a powerful and prophetic speech to nearly a quarter million enthusiastic listeners, in which he aligned himself with the ideals of the prophets Amos and Isaiah in the Bible, and also with the ideals of the two national icons Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
The prophet Amos said “Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever flowing stream.”
Along with the prophet Isaiah, King believed that, “every valley shall be exalted, and every hill and mountain shall be made low. The rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight.”
There will be a bright new day in which the promises of America’s founders will be made good; their check will be cashed.
As Jefferson said, “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal.”
“A house divided against itself cannot stand,” said Lincoln.
So far the ground is familiar, but a surprise is in store at the end of this essay.
King’s speech is urgently prophetic, and makes use of rhetorical techniques and themes King had long been familiar with, imagery often from the Bible, but also from his lived experience as a Black man in America.
He called out for civil and economic rights for all and freedom from the racism that still plagued America 100 years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Does it still plague us today? A look at statistics concerning wealth, welfare and well-being will give us the answer.
Toward the end of his prepared remarks, Mahalia Jackson said, “Tell them about the dream, Martin.” And King went off script to share his dream of freedom from racism, of economic and social equality free from the indignities of Jim Crow’s “whites only” policies.
That dream is the first thing we think of concerning King.
King approaches similar themes in his contemplative letter written in a Birmingham jail. Here he sorted out more of the mechanisms that help or hinder the dream. He sorted out the religious affiliations that had brought him to Birmingham – he was no outside agitator and he pointed out that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
He also noted that waiting almost always means never. He believed our destinies – white and Black – are tied together in a single garment. He had that same dream of freedom and equality in the future, but there is also the awareness that men must make it happen.
It is a shock to think of King speaking on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to a crowd of almost a quarter million of people and then to think of him that same year in a dark jail cell in Birmingham, looking for a scrap of paper to write on.
But now comes the surprise I promised. In 1959, after leading the bus boycott after the arrest of Rosa Parks, King and Coretta King visited India, country of Gandhi, a special hero of the Kings, the man who was able to free India from the English through a philosophy of non-violence. After the Kings were feted and celebrated, King was introduced to a classroom of untouchable (now called dalit) children as an American untouchable.
That’s the surprise. It was at first an annoying surprise to King, but he later realized that, yes, the Negros in America did occupy a position very similar to the untouchables in India.
I learned about this from Isabel Wilkerson’s excellent book “Caste,” which convincingly equates caste in India with caste in America through the experiences of its black, lowest caste. The third country with a caste system, however short-lived, was Hitler’s Nazi Germany.
Wilkerson has a gift for blending metaphor, history and personal history. It is a must read.
Charles Clifton is a member of the executive committee of the NAACP Johnstown District.
