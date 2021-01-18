Charles Clifton

Once again it is time to celebrate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
We want to focus on King’s “Letter from Birmingham jail,” and John Lewis’ idea of good trouble and bad trouble will provide a helpful lead-in.
Lewis said that growing up, he was always told by his family to stay out of trouble.
But in his late teens, he met Rosa Parks and King, and Lewis realized that they had caused good trouble, what King called “creative tension” in his letter from Birmingham jail. Good trouble interrupts the way people, Black and white, tend to get comfortable with injustice and then accept it.
King refers to St. Thomas Aquinas’ definition of just laws, which must be obeyed, and unjust laws, which must be resisted. An unjust law occurs when “a numerical or power majority group compels a minority group to obey but does not make binding on itself.”
It is also unjust if the minority have had no voice in enacting the law, as had been the case in Alabama, where well into the ’60s Blacks had been denied the vote. It is worth noting that there are still attempts at voter suppression in minority communities in America today – the selective removal of polling places and drop boxes.
King notes that everything Adolph Hitler did was legal, but that had he, King, lived in Germany at that time he would have aided his Jewish brethren. He was no stranger to risking his life for his moral beliefs. “Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere,” King famously said.
Today, we have a painful example of bad trouble caused by racist and anti-Semitic followers of a president who encourages and celebrates their violent behavior.
President Donald Trump is being impeached a second time, this time for leading a racist insurrection. On national television we saw him address and welcome a crowd made up largely of white supremacists from several groups and urge them to march on the Congress and fight. The result was the horrifying damage and loss of life from the violent break-in at the House of Representatives by this armed mob.
When we fight against racism, we are obeying a moral law.
King presents a painful picture of what black people suffer under Jim Crow laws and mores. Besides the lynching terror so prevalent with the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, generations of southern Blacks were denied the right to vote and suffered discrimination in areas of economic opportunity, education and public accommodations.
King, in his Letter From Birmingham Jail, summed it up with painful accuracy, “When you are harried by day and haunted by night by the fact that you are a Negro, living constantly at tiptoe stance, never quite knowing what to expect next, when you are forever fighting s degenerating sense of “nobodiness” – then you will understand why we find it difficult to wait.” He was explaining his urgency to a group of clergymen, and we can all benefit from listening in.
Charles Clifton is a Pitt-Johnstown professor emeritus and a member of the NAACP Executive Committee.
