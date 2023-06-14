Catherine Brigger

I am a nurse practitioner (NP) serving Erie and Elk counties. And for Pennsylvania NPs like me, the commonwealth’s antiquated laws reduce quality time with patients, increase stress and waste thousands of dollars.
Unlike most practices, I don’t accept insurance, and my patients pay out of pocket. And even though I don’t advertise, I have no problem finding patients.
Before they came to me, my patients spent zero time with their doctors – maybe five minutes. My patients love coming to see me because they get 45 minutes with me at every visit. My staff and I hear their concerns. We address their problems. We genuinely look for the root cause and then we fix it.
But to spend this much time with my patients, I must pay two physicians for collaboration agreements.
Unlike in 27 other states, NPs in Pennsylvania do not have full practice authority.
So, despite years of advanced training and experience, I must pay $500 per month to collaborating physicians, even if I never seek their advice. In fact, I have never used their services once since I graduated from college.
I was fortunate to find collaborating physicians who charge $500 per month. One survey of collaborative practice agreements found the average cost topped $1,000 per month.
That’s wasted money that could go back into my practice. If given the choice, I would ditch the collaboration agreement. Without these state-required agreements, I could pay my staff more.
With full practice authority, NPs across the state would benefit financially. On average, they would receive about $3,500 more in annual income.
But it’s not just the costs that cause stress. Pennsylvania’s current reduced practice regulations are also vague and don’t say how many charts a physician should review or how often.
But what is the correct number and frequency? The collaboration agreement rules are so gray that they are open to interpretation. To avoid the risk of violating this vague regulation, I print 12 charts a month and mail them to my collaborating physicians to sign.
Pennsylvania also requires me and my staff to complete paperwork with little to no bearing on my patients’ health. All these state requirements and extra paperwork waste my and the physicians’ time on useless activities my patients don’t want.
Pennsylvania NPs must also endure another state-run hardship – the state board of nursing. This poorly run board is an ever-present challenge for NPs needing new or renewed licenses.
Simply put, the state board and its staff don’t serve NPs well. Their website doesn’t work. They were three months delayed renewing my license this year.
Granting NPs full practice authority would empower me to run my business how I’d like.
Findings in 2022 by researchers at the Knee Center show adopting full practice in Pennsylvania would free up some 1,800 more weekly patient slots.
And a May study finds that each Pennsylvania NP could provide an additional week of patient care each year with full practice authority. With the state’s more than 17,000 NPs, that’s roughly 1.9 million added appointments per year.
Full practice authority would attract talented people to Pennsylvania and mitigate the statewide provider shortage.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has another idea for attracting more nurses.
To address labor shortages, Shapiro proposed three-year $2,500 tax credits for newly certified nurses in his recent budget proposal.
Shapiro’s plan taxes the rest of the labor force to subsidize this shortage.
Rather than spend more taxpayer money, Shapiro should tackle the existing government barriers. Improving the licensing process for nurses and signing full practice authority into law would make Pennsylvania attractive to more health care providers.
As for me, I simply want the freedom to spend more resources on my patients who want an alternative to traditional physician-led health care.
Pennsylvanians deserve better access to health care. It is time to tear down the barriers to affordable and accessible health care in the commonwealth.
Catherine Brigger is a board-certified Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner and owner of True Rejuvenation Hormone Therapy, serving patients in Erie and Elk counties.
