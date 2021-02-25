Bobbi Castgellucci

Forever Media Johnstown is connecting hearts in our community through the Connecting Hearts campaign.
The campaign, formerly known as Hearts Against Heroin, began in 2017, as a way not only to educate the public about the heroin epidemic, but to offer encouragement and support to those impacted by it.
In 2019, the campaign expanded to Connecting Hearts, a direct effort by the Forever Media team to ensure progress and success stories are being shared, that stigma reduction efforts are at the forefront and that impacted hearts are connected as their voices are heard.
The partnership between the Cambria County Drug Coalition (CCDC) and Forever Media Johnstown is a great example of the progress that can happen when individuals and organizations work together. As a community, we must continue to work together through multiple strategies across multiple sectors. We have to dig deep and believe in positive change.
The audio landscape is ever evolving and local radio continues to thrive and adapt.
Radio plays a very important role in the lives of people, it is more than a medium it’s a connection. People tune into radio during difficult times, radio is a trusted resource.
Our station’s listeners are eased by familiar voices, they connect with their local DJs, we keep them company. Forever Media Johnstown will continue to utilize our group of multi-demographic stations and partner with Cambria County Drug Coalition to educate our community for a better future.
Connecting Hearts will continue to build awareness about substance use disorder, alcoholism, chronic pain, depression, bullying, suicide prevention, mental health, anxiety, grief support, treatment, recovery, caregiver support and any awareness campaign needed.
To date, Forever Media Johnstown has conducted and aired more than 100 interviews as part of the Connecting Hearts campaign, including a wide variety of state and local representatives, Dr. Jeannie Spencer from the Family Medical Center at Conemaugh, ER doctors and nurses from Conemaugh, people in our community who have lost loved ones to overdose, individuals in our community currently in recovery, the Johnstown chief of police, members of the drug task force agency, pastors, treatment and recovery specialists, members of the executive board and staff of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, and some of our own Forever Media Johnstown staff, just to name a few.
These interviews are available on our website at foreverjohnstown.com.
There are so many voices to be heard, voices that can make a difference in people’s lives.
The stigma around substance use disorder is a huge obstacle and a continued focus of the campaign. We at Forever Media are thankful to our Connecting Hearts sponsors, Conemaugh Health System, Dr. Jeannie Spencer, Yeager’s Heating Service, Safe Healthy Communities and St. Jude’s Personal Care Home.
Connecting Hearts also is thankful for the ongoing relationship with the Cambria County Drug Coalition team.
Coalition Executive Director Ronna Yablonski has talked with our programming and sales staff on numerous occasions to educate us on the work of the Coalition. Ronna and the Coalition staff are always a phone call or email away to assist us with any questions we may have and to offer support we may need.
Forever Media Johnstown is also thankful for the support of local law enforcement, with whom we partner to promote the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Days, which are crucial to our community.
Our very own Bubba Conner, the voice of ROCKY 99.1, and a member of the CCDC media sector committee, was the recipient of the 2020 Coalition Champion Award. Bubba is our point person for Connecting Hearts.
The Coalition presented the award to Bubba in the ROCKY 99.1 studio in the presence of his very proud colleagues and his dad. Bubba is extremely passionate about Connecting Hearts and was humbled and honored to be recognized.
The entire Forever Media Johnstown team is passionate about Connecting Hearts and we are all proud of Bubba and his accomplishments.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken lives and jobs, added family stress, and contributed to existing mental health and drug use problems experienced by many. So now more than ever, Forever Media Johnstown is committed to continuing this campaign and our partnership with the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
Connecting Hearts is a way to share powerful messages of hope and success as well as important information about the resources available in our community. We all have an opportunity to make a difference in this fight, we will continue to connect hearts by utilizing the power of radio. On behalf of our Forever Media Johnstown team, we are proud to partner with CCDC, we share the CCDC vision for a safe, friendly and a great place to live, work and play in the Laurel Highlands.
