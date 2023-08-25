Bill Miller

In Pennsylvania and across the country, the legal gaming industry recognizes and values the importance of consumer protections, stringent regulation and robust licensing processes that safeguard communities. We are deeply committed to advancing a safe-player experience across the commonwealth, preventing underage gambling and helping those facing gambling problems.
But contrast the regulated environment of legal casinos in Pennsylvania with so-called “skill” games and the difference could not be starker.
It’s a difference that, unfortunately, poses serious public safety concerns for Pennsylvanians.
For those unfamiliar, skill games, which can be found in taverns, gas stations and convenience stores across Pennsylvania, are nothing more than unregulated gambling devices.
Despite the misleading name, there’s no true skill involved. And that’s not the only problem.
All 10 casino operators licensed in Pennsylvania are required to undergo extensive vetting by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to ensure we meet all regulatory standards.
This process includes paying significant licensing fees, renewing licenses regularly, and complying with location restrictions to avoid market saturation. Importantly, this process is under continuous review to ensure we remain accountable and maintain appropriately high industry standards.
In contrast, skill games remain completely unchecked, with none of the stringent oversight the legal gaming industry follows. While we enforce strict age checks, problem gambling measures and promote responsible gaming for all our games, skill games are often located in unsupervised areas and provide no such protections.
Legal commercial gaming supports jobs for more than 30,000 Pennsylvanians and paid $2.2 billion in taxes to the commonwealth last year.
That tax revenue provides property tax relief to residents, funds local economic development projects and supports Pennsylvania’s horse racing industry.
Just last month, Live! Casino announced that nearly $21 million of grants have been distributed throughout Westmoreland County to fund police and fire department equipment upgrades, nonprofit projects, road resurfacing, bridge reconstruction and park improvements since the opening of its Greensburg casino in November 2020.
Meanwhile, skill game companies – operating in the shadows – pay nothing in state taxes or other funds to communities.
Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars in state tax revenue are lost that would otherwise go to reducing property taxes for homeowners and local nonprofits that support disadvantaged communities.
Unsurprisingly, recent American Gaming Association (AGA) research shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the presence of skill games in their communities after learning that these devices lack the same regulatory oversight as legal slot machines and pay no taxes.
Some in Harrisburg would like to regulate and tax skill games at a much lower rate than legal slot machines – even after years of operating outside the law and taking advantage of their constituents.
The right step is to ban these machines and give law enforcement the tools and resources needed to get them out of local businesses.
It’s a necessary change for the protection of the commonwealth’s residents, communities and regulated gaming industry.
Let’s not gamble with Pennsylvanians’ safety.
Bill Miller is president and CEO of the American Gaming Association.
