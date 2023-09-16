Bill McKinney

When my wife Kim and I purchased a building on Main Street and moved to downtown Johnstown two years ago, we had several goals in mind.
Downsizing from a large home and eliminating grass cutting, tree and shrub maintenance, mulching, snow removal, etc., has freed up a lot of time.
This has allowed us to spend more time with family and friends and to travel.
In addition, we wanted to be part of downtown Johnstown’s revitalization.
What has occurred since the move has been an ever- growing appreciation of the walkability, safety, beauty, friendliness, history and the vast number of amenities downtown has to offer.
The sports, concerts, festivals, arts and gathering venues are all here, along with wonderful restaurants, bars and shopping options.
Word about downtown Johnstown as an amazing place to live and visit is continuing to get out. And as a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), an Irish-Catholic fraternal organization, the idea came about to share our downtown’s history, beauty and amenities with others.
The 40-member local division of the AOH discussed the possibility to host the state convention and voted to make a presentation to the state members two years ago in Philadelphia to bring the biannual convention to Johnstown in July.
During the presentation, many questions were asked about the capacity of downtown Johnstown to hold the convention, and in the end, the members voted in favor of Johnstown.
An eight-member steering committee was formed, operating committees developed, assignments and guidelines established, along with a budget.
Zoom calls, in-person meetings, emails and phone calls filled the past two years of planning. The overall thought was to provide the attendees of this convention with a great time.
The theme, “The Johns-town Experience,” was established and guided all decisions.
The four-day convention went off without a hitch.
The feedback received from 240-plus members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians who attended their respective Pennsylvania State Conventions in Johnstown was extremely positive.
Comments such as, “the best convention I ever attended,” “You nailed it,” “We have never experienced anything like this,” and, “You have set the standard for future conventions,” were told to our local division’s convention steering committee.
As our committee reflected on the work to bring the convention to Johnstown, the first one held here since the 1930s, our goal to focus all of our efforts to the four-block-wide by six-block-long walkable, safe and friendly downtown business district developed into a recipe for suc- cess.
If our small group of eight steering committee members could organize a convention here in downtown Johnstown, so could you and your organization. All the amenities are here.
Utilizing the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown as a for home base for rooms, registration and meetings; 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial for our “Night at the Races” icebreaker; the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center for meetings and the final banquet; the State Theater of Johnstown for a special live performance; and 10 bars, restaurants and lounges around the downtown area offered all convention- goers plenty of activities and options.
Other downtown amenities and stops such as Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Peoples Natural Gas Park, the Center for Metal Arts, the Johnstown Flood Museum, Gallery on Gazebo, Central Park and the Inclined Plane (unavailable due to renovations), were thought of, but could not be added to the already packed schedule of activities.
One of the most memorable compliments given was, “We will remember this for the rest of our lives.”
This is what downtown Johnstown has to offer – not only to a group of Hibernians – but to all groups who would enjoy visiting and spending time here.
In most cases, all of us are associated with a group, club or organization. Think about hosting them here in our walkable, safe, friendly, historic and amenity-filled downtown. Our experience was extremely positive – yours will be as well.
Bill McKinney is the convention steering chairman of Ancient Order of Hiber-nians, Cambria County Division One.
