Betty Rosian

There are so many wonderful accessories on cars today, it’s hard to say which has added most to making travel pleasant. But hands down it’s turn signals that annoy me the most.
A mere little mechanical device. What could be simpler? Without letting go of the steering wheel, you flip a switch with a pinkie, and you’ve informed the world of your intent to make a turn.
You do this not only because you want to be considerate, but because it’s the law.
People aren’t as afraid of the law as they used to be. Maybe because traffic fines are not the formidable threat they once were.
Then again, maybe folks don’t expect the police to notice or care if they don’t signal. Have you ever heard of someone getting ticketed for neglecting to flip that little switch?
OK then, let’s go to consideration. Hasn’t it happened to you, too? You stop at an intersection, wait for a car to come down the road before turning, and he turns in somewhere before reaching you ... without having signaled.
Unfortunately, life is not so simple that by using a turn signal one is vindicated. It is conceivable that their use is even worse than their neglect.
Take the driver suffering from anxiety neurosis, for example – the one whose turn light is blinking before arriving at your corner. You pull out only to find she is planning to make that turn two blocks up the road. Bam! Too much of a good thing.
Or, how about the guy whose signal indicates a right turn, so you poke along behind him. Eventually, it dawns on you that that signal has been on since he turned onto the road, five miles back.
Perhaps the most frustrating other driver is the one who has a right-turn flashing, and when you try to pass her on the left, she turns directly into your path. She doesn’t know her right from her left. This driver is not only hard on your nerves, she’s hazardous to your health.
And now we have the roundabout, smack in the path of just about every- where I want to go. Its purpose of replacing traffic lights is splendid. And yet even this system is thwarted by the drivers who live in their own world, who pull off, oblivious to others on the road who are watching to see when they might enter the circle.
I don’t know. Maybe you have to be able to remember what it was like to roll down the window and stick your arm out in frigid, sleety weather to appreciate the beauty of turn signals inside the car. A little -10 degrees gust (wind chill factor considered) in the face would shape up these guys quickly.
I’m not a demanding person. All I want is a visible clue of what to expect from other drivers on the road.
Is that asking too much?
Betty Rosian, of Johnstown, is a freelance writer, speaker and educator.
