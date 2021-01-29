High School Boys
Central Cambria 63, Ferndale 44: In Ebensburg, a balanced scoring approach helped the Red Devils secure coach Adam Stephan’s 100th career victory on Friday over the Yellow Jackets.
“It’s a special feeling because it makes you reminisce about all the moments you’ve had with teams over the years,” Stephan said. “One hundred wins means a lot, but it’s nothing close to what the players over the years have meant to me. They’re the reason I do this, and I’ve been lucky enough to have formed some great relationships with my players over the years. Getting to be around the game I love, with the coaches I’ve got to work with, and players we’ve had, makes it special. Thanks to everyone in the Red Devil basketball family!”
Hobbs Dill (14 points), Daric Danchanko (13) and Jace Koss (12) all finished in double figures for Central Cambria (1-3), which led 18-6 after the first quarter.
Bruce Moore led Ferndale (3-4) with 16 points. Justin Mitchell added 15 points.
Greater Johnstown 69, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 57: In Altoona, Joziah Wyatt-Taylor compiled a game-high 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Trojans past the Marauders in a rematch of last year’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title game.
Isaiah Matula (15 points), Drezre Toney (12) and Saveion Holiday (10) all finished in double figures for Greater Johnstown (2-1), which led 18-7 after the first quarter.
Patrick Haigh (12 points), Michael Woolridge (12), Cameron Khoza (11), Casey Smith (11) and Alex Wood (11) all finished in double figures for Bishop Guilfoyle (2-1).
Bedford 65, Richland 43: Steven Ressler poured in 22 points for the Bisons in a victory over the host Rams.
Mercury Swaim added 14 points for Bedford. Joey Koontz netted 11 points, while Ethan Weber contributed nine points.
Josh Stem topped Richland with 10 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 81, Shanksville-Stonycreek 23: In Shanksville, Abe Countryman led all scorers with 14 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Vikings.
Ryan Blubaugh (11 points) and Preston Foor (11) also reached double figures for Berlin Brothersvalley (11-1), which led 26-6 after the first quarter. Tyler Miller and Will Spochart each finished with nine points.
Luke Reedy topped Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-6) with nine points.
Portage 59, Blacklick Valley 34: In Portage, the Mustangs rolled out to a 24-5 advantage after a quarter on the way to a WestPAC North victory over the visiting Vikings.
Kaden Claar scored 14 points for Portage (6-0), which also got 12 from Preston Rainey and 10 from Mason Kargo.
Kolten Szymusiak had 12 points for Blacklick Valley.
Chestnut Ridge 68, Forest Hills 51: In Sidman, the Lions and host Rangers combined for 17 3-pointers in a Laurel Highlands victory for the visitors.
Matt Whysong scored a game-high 20 points, including a trio of treys for Chestnut Ridge, which also got 14 points from Logan Phister along with 12 from Christian Minson.
Zach Myers scored 17 points, Jeremy Burda had 15 and Dylan Pasquerilla, 11, for Forest Hills.
Shade 89, Rockwood 33: In Rockwood, four Panthers scored in double figures, led by a game-high 23 points from Vince Fyock in a WestPAC South road win over the Rockets.
Braden Adams scored 22 points for Shade, which also got 21 from Kaden Koleszarik along with 12 from Lucas Haynes.
Logan Schrock had 12 points for Rockwood.
Penn Cambria 65, Somerset 42: In Cresson, Mason McCarthy totaled 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to lead the Panthers to their first victory of the season over the Golden Eagles.
Conner Karabinos netted 14 points for Penn Cambria (1-2), which led 20-10 after the first quarter.
Will Reeping (15 points) and Aiden VanLenten (12) led Somerset (0-3) in scoring.
Conemaugh Township 76, Windber 64: In Windber, Tyler Poznanski (25 points) and Jackson Byer (20) combined for 45 points to lead the Indians past the rival Ramblers.
Cameron Stumpf added 12 points for Conemaugh Township (3-0), which received nine points from A.J. Smolen. Conemaugh Township outscored Windber in three quarters, including a 23-16 edge in the fourth frame.
Blake Klosky led Windber (3-1) with 25 points. John Shuster added 12 points. Caden Dusack provided 11 points, while Keith Charney chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.
Shade 89, Rockwood 33: In Rockwood, Vince Fyock (23 points), Braden Adams (22) and Kaden Koleszarik (21) all tallied at least 21 points to lead the Panthers past the Rockets.
Lucas Haynes added 12 points for Shade, which outscored Rockwood 29-12 in the second quarter.
Logan Schrock led Rockwood with 12 points.
Blair County Christian 62, Johnstown Christian 42: In Hollsopple, Davis Dull (26 points) and Ean McCarty (22) combined for 48 points to lead the visitors past the Blue Jays.
Daryl Baker led Johnstown Christian (1-2) with 15 points. Reilly McKay added 10 points.
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 58, Central Cambria 41: Lexi Martin poured in a game-high 24 points with nine rebounds and eight steals as the host Crimson Crushers blitzed the Red Devils.
Bria Bair provided 10 points and 11 rebounds for Bishop McCort (5-2). Bailey Shriver dished out 13 assists. Allyanna Stephens chipped in nine points.
Tristan Moss (15 points) and Abby Walwro (14) led Central Cambria (1-3) in scoring.
Windber 59, Conemaugh Township 28: In Windber, Gina Gaye and Amanda Cominsky forged a dynamic duo with matching double-doubles to lead the Ramblers by the rival Indians.
Gaye contributed a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. Cominsky added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Rylee Ott chipped in 10 points for Windber (5-0), which used a 22-6 outburst in the third quarter to break away.
Hannah Swank led Conemaugh Township (0-3) with 10 points.
Forest Hills 66, Chestnut Ridge 19: In New Paris, Jordyn Smith tallied a game-high 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Rangers past the Lions.
Paige Debias finished with 10 points and five steals for Forest Hills (5-0), which led 41-13 at halftime. Taylor Burda dished out four assists.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (0-3) with five points.
Penn Cambria 72, Somerset 39: In Somerset, Marah Saleme scored 13 points and Ashley Galovich added 10 as the Panthers went 11 of 11 from the free-throw line, and earned a Laurel Highlands road win over the Golden Eagles.
Paige Housely had 13 points for Somerset.
Bedford 53, Richland 41: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac led the 5-0 Bisons with 12 points in a triumph over the Rams.
Shelby Mortimore added nine points for Bedford, which had five players score at least seven points.
An 18-11 edge in the fourth quarter helped the Bisons prevail.
Bella Burke topped Richland (0-2) with a game-high 14 points. Logan Roman provided 11 points. Jordyn Kinsey netted nine points.
Penns Manor 68, Northern Cambria 12: In Clymer, Kassidy Smith poured in a game-high 33 points as the Comets sprinted past the Colts.
Anna Peterman added 12 points for Penns Manor (8-3), which received 11 points from Megan Dumm.
Ella Miller led Northern Cambria (0-4) with six points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 65, Greater Johnstown 36: Teresa Haigh scored a game-high 25 points to lead the visiting Marauders to a Laurel Highlands win over the Trojans.
Leah Homan chipped in 21 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (5-1).
Johnstown was led by 14 points from Daijah Hall.
Johnstown Christian 49, Blair County Christian 34: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller tallied a game-high 30 points and blocked four shots to lead the Blue Jays to victory on senior night.
Senior Rachel Hartman snared 15 rebounds. Fellow senior Lillie Sprankle added eight points for Johnstown Christian (3-2). Kasmira Mack came down with nine rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.