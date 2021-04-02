Adults have generally increased their amount and/or frequency of alcohol consumed during stressful times in our history.
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly contributed to increased levels of stress for many. As a result, it is critically important that health care providers proactively address alcohol usage with their participants.
A simple question, “How many drinks have you had this week?” can get the conversation going. Left unchecked, we will most certainly see an increase of substance use disorders (SUDs) and alcohol use disorders (AUDs) in the months and years to come.
In November 2020, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced increased statewide online alcohol purchases, compared to the previous year, in terms of unit sales (851% increase) and dollar sales (436% increase), for fiscal year 2019-2020.
This increase of alcohol sales in Pennsylvania is likely representative of a national trend, as evidenced by increased levels of drinking which can be seen across social media.
In fact, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline (800-662-HELP) for individuals and families seeking mental health and/or SUD support saw a 27% increase in phone calls from 2019 to 2020. With increased alcohol sales and calls for help to the National Helpline, and diminishing traditional in-person treatment options as a result of COVID-19, our society is sure to face daunting challenges ahead related to SUDs, including AUDs.
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recently stated, “From the stress of unemployment to feelings of isolation during physical distancing, there are many reasons the COVID-19 emergency may be influencing alcohol consumption.”
It is important that health care providers consider the span of realities associated with the pandemic, such as difficulty attending counseling sessions or 12-step meetings – considered by some to be lifelines – as alcohol usage can vary from person to person.
Collectively, health care providers should screen their participants for alcohol usage and discuss:
• Pandemic-related stressors and how they affect alcohol use.
• Social isolation challenges,
• Individual and family-related behavioral health challenges.
• Physical health risks, including liver disease.
• Access to resources for the participants and their loved ones.
Alcohol screenings during the pandemic also have a very real impact when it comes to the diagnosis of COVID-19.
Initial research shows that increased alcohol usage can raise the risk of getting COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
“Drinking alcohol weakens your body’s ability to fight infections, increasing the risk of complications and making it harder to get better if you are sick. Alcohol use can increase the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia, which are sometimes associated with COVID-19.”
For someone in AUD recovery or who is looking to improve their wellness, the CDC recommendation is to, “consider healthier options for stress and coping such as exercise, mediation, or reaching out to friends and family.”
At Magellan Healthcare, our programs encourage prevention and our care management team supports members through each stage of recovery. This past fall, our member newsletter in Pennsylvania provided practical wellness and self-care tips to help ease anxiety in a safe way during COVID-19. Additionally, we posted comprehensive, free resources in our new behavioral health resources hub.
Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania’s clinical director, Tara Karbiner, said this about our member services, “It is vital that our treatment plans remain member-focused, individualized, recovery-oriented and strengths-based.
“Frequently, peer support services are important to a treatment plan.”
The NIAAA conveyed a similar sentiment in a recent statement:
“Social support is a very powerful reinforcer for humans and is highly beneficial for helping people avoid relapse or an escalation in alcohol use. Recovery programs based on mutual peer support, and many different behavioral therapies, involve social support and are very helpful for people struggling with maintaining sobriety or regulating their alcohol consumption.”
In conclusion, the past year has presented numerous health, social and economic challenges as a result of this pandemic. When individuals resort to alcohol as a way of coping, AUDs can result.
Due to stigma and other factors, these challenges don’t always receive the attention they deserve. Our health care providers and the greater recovery community must accelerate their advocacy for increased alcohol screening.
These efforts should include the simple question, “How many drinks did you have this week?” and a willingness to listen and act.
Aubrey Proud is the director of communications and community relations of Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania.
