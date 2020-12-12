December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.
Traditionally, beginning in November and throughout the full month of December, an increasing number of Americans take to the roads, traveling to visit and celebrate with friends and family during the holiday season. Often, these holiday celebrations include alcohol service and consumption.
As a result, along with the season also comes an increase in the number of individuals driving while under the influence of mind-altering drugs including alcohol and other controlled substances.
The increase in the number of impaired drivers consequently leads to an increase in the number of crashes resulting in more injuries and deaths on our highways.
Increased awareness and education on safety measures for the yearlong problem of impaired driving are highlighted during the month of December nationwide. Throughout the year, police departments around the country participate in programs to increase the awareness of the problems associated with driving impaired and communicate lifesaving prevention safety steps.
One of the steps taken is roadside sobriety checkpoints. Contrary to popular belief, the primary goal of sobriety checkpoints is not to arrest impaired drivers, but rather to let the motoring public know that the police are out there and are looking to increase the safety of those driving on our roads.
These checkpoints are set up in areas where statistics from local law enforcement coincide with PennDOT crash data indicating a problem with incidents of impaired driving. Information about the checkpoint is advertised in the media days in advance so that all drivers are aware. It has been found that advertising checkpoints leads to healthier decisions around alcohol consumption. Individuals will opt to not drink when they know they must drive, or they will designate drivers to get them to and from their destinations safely.
When a checkpoint is set up, signs are posted well in advance of the actual checkpoint site. Once you arrive at the checkpoint site, you will find it illuminated and everyone working the detail will be wearing reflective vests.
The officer, upon reaching the driver’s door, will ask him or her for a driver’s license and vehicle information. This is a brief encounter to evaluate if the driver may be impaired.
The policeman working the checkpoint detail has had advanced training in standardized field sobriety testing and has been trained in noticing signs of impairment. The encounter at your vehicle typically lasts approximately 30 seconds. It is short amount of time to set aside during your journey to allow a trained officer to confirm highway safety for all motorists and their precious cargo.
The amount of alcohol in your system that has been deemed impaired is .08%.
At this level, studies have found that muscle coordination becomes poor. We begin to have problems with balance, vision, reaction time and hearing. All of these functions become important once we get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
We become unsteady on our feet, our vision becomes blurred and slower to focus and the time it takes us to process seeing a problem in the road and reacting to it is decreased.
All of these problems will be compounded by our age, a continuing increase in alcohol in our system and or any health problems we may have.
According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunken drivers with blood alcohol concentration above .08%. In 2018, there were 10,511 people killed in DUI crashes.
In Pennsylvania, a first-time DUI with no extenuating circumstances such as a crash will cost you about $5,000. Along with financial hardships to you and your family, you could also have to deal with a misdemeanor on your criminal record, time spent in the probation program, attending alcohol highway safety school and alcohol addiction classes.
There is also the possibility of having your privilege to drive suspended for a period. Not having a driver’s license will make it difficult for you to attend work and in turn make it difficult to provide for you and your family. It should also be noted that arrests are public record and that the media routinely print information about DUI arrests – an added consequence then being the embarrassment caused by public announcement.
In short, before you decide to get behind the wheel of a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or a controlled substance, you need to stop and think about the long-term effects on your life and the lives of everyone else on the road.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition Law Enforcement Sector wishes you all a safe and joyous holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.