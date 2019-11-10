In response to the prevalence of opioid usage in Cambria and Somerset counties and surrounding areas, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center offers both Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and warm handoff protocol for patients who present to the department of emergency medicine with an opioid-use disorder.
The warm handoff protocol is provided for patients who may have had an overdose and are transported to the emergency department, or arrive in triage with a suspected opioid-use disorder.
After the patient is stabilized, medical personnel offer the option to consult with a case manager from the Center of Excellence at Alliance Medical Center. If the patient agrees to the consultation, the COE case manager is dispatched directly to the emergency department, and is available to patients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The case manager discusses treatment options with the individual and works to connect him or her with either an inpatient or outpatient treatment provider to ensure the individual is able to receive treatment as soon as possible.
The warm handoff process ensures that patients are interacting with care providers throughout the process.
There is no delay in phone exchanges, waiting for appointment times or losing contact with the patient who will be entering treatment. This close, personal connection allows for stability in the transition to treatment and begins the process of building trust with the patient, ensuring that his or her care is a top priority.
In addition to the warm handoff, the MAT program is also available to patients who arrive in the department of emergency medicine in a state of withdrawal and are committed to seeking longer-term treatment.
Signs and symptoms of opioid withdrawal include muscle aches, restlessness, anxiety, runny rose, tearing eyes, excessive sweating, inability to sleep and frequent yawning.
After a day or longer of withdrawal, symptoms can expand to include diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat and high blood pressure.
Every patient who comes to the Conemaugh Memorial emergency department presenting with opioid-use disorder is offered a choice to work with a Center of Excellence case manager, but not every patient is a candidate for the MAT program. The emergency department staff carefully follows protocol that emphasizes patient safety and the likelihood for an individual to have success with this treatment.
If a patient is a candidate for MAT, he or she can only receive up to three treatments of approved medication (Suboxone or Subutex), which is intended to serve as a bridge into long-term treatment.
The MAT program is also being offered in partnership with the Cambria County Center of Excellence (COE), and is an extension of the notification and coordination of care process Conemaugh Memorial already has in place with the COE. MAT is one of the most effective known interventions for long-term recovery from opioid-use disorder.
“We want to give patients with opioid use disorder every possible chance to recover, and we understand that addiction does not honor office hours or holidays,” said Dr. Jennifer Savino, chairwoman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“Our emergency room is staffed by experts 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. No matter when someone tries to quit using opioids, we can be there to offer emergency management of withdrawal symptoms in a safe, medically supervised environment while they work with the Center of Excellence care team to get into a sustained treatment program.”
Year to date at Conemaugh Memorial, 23 patients have been referred to the Center of Excellence for a warm handoff, and seven patients have received MAT in the emergency department.
“I applaud the hospital for taking these important steps to help patients with opioid-use disorder get the help they need at the moment they need it most,” said Ronna Yablonski, executive director of the Cambria County Drug Coalition. “The warm handoff and MAT programs are a stepping stone to help individuals overcome addiction, and by offering this intervention, Conemaugh Memorial can help them potentially change the course of their lives.”
Opioid-use disorder has a ripple effect that impacts the patient, family, friends and the general community. By identifying opportunities to help these patients at often their lowest point, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, the Drug Coalition, the Center of Excellence and all partner organizations are working together to create an atmosphere for successful treatment.
Increasing awareness of these programs in the community is essential to ensuring individuals get the help they need.
