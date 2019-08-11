The Cambria County Drug Coalition’s Recovery Workgroup is planning an event for International Overdose Awareness Day.
This global event takes place every year on Aug. 31 and aims to raise awareness of overdose deaths, reduce the stigma of substance use disorder and spread the message that overdose is preventable.
It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those whom they have lost.
The mission of the Recovery Workgroup is to lead Cambria County individuals and families that are struggling with the devastation caused by substance use disorder to a recovery-oriented way of life through the use of lived experience, education and advocacy for, and on behalf of, those affected by this issue while reducing the stigma associated with it.
In order to accomplish this work, members of the Recovery Workgroup plan events such as this one and offer trainings such as “Recovery, Resiliency and Person First Language,” to the community to reduce stigma and raise awareness that recovery is possible.
The workgroup is comprised of individuals who are living in long-term recovery.
They meet monthly to connect with new members, share the work that they are doing, plan events and schedule trainings.
This is the third annual International Overdose Awareness Day in Cambria County, and this year’s event will be held at Point Park located at 100 Washington St. in downtown Johnstown.
The memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude with a candlelight vigil at 8:30. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees will be the keynote speaker, and the book “Someone I Love Died from a Drug Overdose” by local author Melody Ray will be read by members of the Recovery Workgroup.
Lanterns will be lit to signify the lives lost to overdoses and the Stone Bridge, sponsored by Sorceree, will be lit in purple, which is the awareness color for opiate overdose signification.
A memorial prayer will be offered by Pastor Alice Tendora and members of the CCDC’s Faith Based Committee will be present to offer individual prayers for the surviving families.
To learn more about International Overdose Awareness Day events planned around the world, visit their website www.overdoseday.com.
In addition to this event, the Recovery Workgroup has partnered with PRO-A, Pennsylvania Recovery Organization Alliance, to create an Our Lives Matter Quilt for Cambria County.
This project serves to bring awareness to the largest national health crisis of our time. Surviving family members are invited to create a panel to remember the lives of their loved ones to keep their memories alive and have their voices heard.
Each panel is 3 feet by 6 feet to signify human grief by representing the size of a casket.
Survivors are encouraged to create a personalized panel to represent their lost loved ones.
Eight panels are then sewn together to construct a 12-by- 12 memorial quilt.
It is the goal of the workgroup to have a quilt made to honor the lives lost in Cambria County.
Five panels have been created so far, and the members of the workgroup hope to connect with more individuals at this event who would like to create a panel for their loved one.
The existing panels will be on display at the event, and the CCDC has pre-cut fabric donated by Schrader’s Quilt Shop to provide to interested families.
Once the quilt is complete, it will become a traveling memorial with PRO-A and will be displayed alongside other quilts from across Pennsylvania at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.
For more information please visit pro-a.org/our-lives-matter-quilt.
Deaths are on the decline from 2016, when Cambria County lost 94 people to overdose. At the time, the county was ranked second in the state per capita for overdose deaths. In 2017, there was a slight decrease – 87 deaths – and in 2018, even fewer at 49. So far in 2019, there have been 22 confirmed overdose deaths on record.
While we are making an impact, we need to pause and remember the lives lost – 252 – parents, children, siblings and friends.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition believes that every life matters, every time, and there are many paths to recovery.
Because of the lifesaving drug Naloxone, we can give individuals a chance to find their paths to recovery and lives free from the devastating effects of substance use disorder.
Through the collaborative efforts of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, all affected sectors will continue to see positive change across Cambria County.
On behalf of the Recovery Workgroup, you are cordially invited to the event at Point Park on Aug. 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Please bring a chair if you would like. We look forward to sharing in this memorial service with you.
Natalie Kauffman is the prevention support specialist with the Cambria County Drug Coalition and serves as the staff liaison for the Recovery Workgroup as well as the Community Education Steering Committee.
