Keeping the community of Cambria County safe and drug free is an important and common goal for both Mainline Pharmacy as well as the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
That’s why Mainline Pharmacy is honored to sit on the coalition’s health care committee. In order to combat illegal drug use in Cambria County, we need the community to be aware, educated and fully committed to preventing it.
Mainline Pharmacy has been working closely with the coalition because in order to keep Cambria County safe and free of illegal drug use, we need to start with educating patients on safe drug use before they leave the pharmacy.
Mainline Pharmacy strives to go above and beyond when it comes to patient education on safe prescription drug use before dispensing, as safety is an aspiration shared by Mainline Pharmacy, as well as the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
The pharmacists at Mainline Pharmacy offer one-on-one counseling with patients on the medication they are receiving, including information on side effects and drug interactions, and offer patients the opportunity to ask any questions they may have in an environment in which they feel safe.
In addition, patients are sent home with information on the medication they are receiving, but the consultation goes beyond medication use. Consultations at Mainline pharmacies educate patients on disposal of any unused opiates to prevent them getting into the community. Drug disposal bags are available free of charge to any patient at Mainline Pharmacy.
Patients are also educated by our pharmacists on the availability of naloxone.
Naloxone acts as an antidote for opiate overdoses that can be administered quickly and easily. Naloxone is available via injection or nasal spray (Narcan). These products are easily accessible, as naloxone is available to the patient without a prescription from the doctor.
This makes it easier for family members or friends, who may not be in the medical field, to administer the lifesaving medication without any experience. It is also important to note that because of Act 139, immunity is provided to those who call 911 to report an overdose, which in turn supports the coalition’s focus to limit deaths due to overdoses in the community.
Of course, preventing illegal drug use in the first place is the best way to limit overdoses in the community.
Mainline Pharmacy continues to work closely with the Cambria County Drug Coalition to prevent opiates from illegally making their way into the community. This is achieved through patient education, as well as drug take back programs. At this year’s DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April, Mainline Pharmacy was fully equipped with police officers and a drug take back box to collect any unused medications, including controlled medications.
This is a great time for patients to dispose of their unused opiates, when they may not have known how to otherwise. In addition to the Take Back Day, we also educate patients on drug disposal locations that are available year-round for immediate drug disposal.
Education surrounding opiate use and potential safety hazards extends not only to patients but prescribers as well.
When it comes to safely taking multiple medications in conjunction with opiates, Mainline Pharmacy pharmacists are on the front lines, collaborating with prescribers on what is in the best interest for the long-term health of their mutual patients. Furthermore, the pharmacists at Mainline Pharmacy work hard to keep all of the prescribers of any given patient on the same page, because knowing a patient’s full medication profile while prescribing opiates is essential to patient safety.
While opiates have been used and prescribed for decades, the ability to obtain Naloxone (Narcan) has become easier in recent years.
Mainline Pharmacy pharmacists have made efforts to reach out to the Cambria County-area prescribers to educate them on the increased accessibility of Narcan and have urged them to promote it to their patients if deemed necessary. These efforts go hand in hand with the mission set forth by the Cambria County Drug Coalition to prevent overdose deaths.
Mainline Pharmacy recognizes that in order to create drug-free communities across Cambria County, it all starts with the education of patients prescribed opiate drugs. It is essential to be aware of the various risks and to be prepared in the event of an emergency.
If we are able to limit the drugs from illegally leaking into the community, as well as prevent overdose deaths with the education and accessibility of Narcan, we are closer to our goal of a community safe from illegal drug use.
Our pharmacists are proud to collaborate with Cambria County prescribers, patients and the coalition to reduce and work toward eliminating this illegal drug use.
Collaboration and education are keys in making Cambria County a safe, friendly and great place to live, work and play.
Brooke Ewing is a pharmacist at Mainline Pharmacy in Ebensburg. She was born and raised in Ellwood City, then went on to graduate from Duquesne University in 2016 with her Doctorate of Pharmacy degree. After working in retail pharmacy in North Carolina following graduation, she chose to move back to the area to work for Mainline Pharmacy. Maura Miller and Allyson Smathers are both PharmD candidates in the Class of 2022 at Duquesne University.
