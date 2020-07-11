Portage has been a great home to me for the past seven years.
When I moved here from Savannah, Georgia, however, the adjustment from a big city to country life took some time getting used to. I am glad to call this place my home.
It is hard though to be different in a small town when you are expected to fit in.
Growing up here as a teenager has most certainly opened my eyes to problems youth in society face, no matter the size of their community. When some of my peers are vaping, drinking and making other bad decisions, it can be difficult not to cave under the peer pressure.
This is a big problem with society today; how obligated teenagers feel to make these life-altering choices to satisfy their peers so they can feel like they fit in.
For example, vaping has taken its toll in my school.
Some students have been caught vaping but continue to do it because they are stuck in this addiction. As an assignment for SADD SPEAKs, a program for youth that focuses on advocating for positive change, I wanted to see just how many of my friends have been affected by this vaping epidemic.
I posted a poll on my private story on Snapchat, my social media for my friends that I love and trust. I said, “If you vape or Juul, I have some questions that need answered.”
Twenty-three responded to the same few questions I posed. The first one was, “Are you addicted?” Fifteen people said yes, which is very disappointing because this group consists of my friends and peers ages 14 to 19.
I followed up with “What made you start?” Many responded with “It helps relieve my stress and anxiety.”
When I questioned further, some said that the nicotine withdrawals gave them more anxiety. This results in a never-ending cycle. A few started because it helped them quit smoking cigarettes, chewing tobacco or because they grew up with smoking or vaping in their homes.
However, the biggest response was peer pressure.
They started vaping because their friends were doing it, and they wanted to fit in with the crowd. Although this is far from a scientific study, it brings to light the challenges we, the youth of today, face because of peer pressure.
Although it does not seem like a big deal, vaping is dangerous because it is a gateway drug that exposes teens to nicotine that can lead them to try other drugs. It is crazy how one Juul pod has an equal amount of nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes and goes to your brain 2.7 seconds faster than other e-cigarettes.
It is also really disappointing how companies are targeting youth for these products.
They make flavors and advertisements to appeal to our young age group.
I’m honored to be an officer of the Portage Area High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club and a chosen member of the National SADD SPEAKS 2020 because these activities have given me the opportunity to meet students who have the same goals as I do; to live a safe, drug-free life.
In this program, we had Zoom calls weekly to discuss the progress on preparing for our trip to Washington, D.C., at the end of March. On this trip, I was supposed to spend the week with the 13 other SADD SPEAKS student representatives chosen across the country to meet with government officials to help come up with solutions for the teenage vaping epidemic that’s occurring in our nation today.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this trip was canceled. Also canceled was our programming for National Drug and Alcohol Fact Week that was to be hosted at Portage High School.
Instead, we improvised and developed a program to spread drug awareness virtually, we wrote chalk messages, held meme/vlog competitions, and created online petitions to have people pledge to stay drug free. These activities spread some positivity as well as drug awareness.
I am extremely grateful to have been chosen for this opportunity to be a member of the SADD SPEAKS 2020 program. I became close with the other students and learned so much from them.
They are amazing advocates, and we are all making a difference in our communities and our nation together as a team.
They have been a significant influence in my life and have helped me spread more drug awareness to the students at my school and anyone I contact on social media.
This program has encouraged me to step outside my comfort zone to reach out to new people, such as my state representative and now all of you who are reading this article. I look forward to continuing this mission locally through the Portage Area School District’s SADD program and in collaboration with the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
