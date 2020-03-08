In 2017, approximately 20.7 million people showed a need for treatment for a substance-use disorder.
Only 4 million, or approximately 19% of those people, received treatment. As we move into 2020, there is no less need for treatment for substance-use disorders.
However, there are more pathways to recovery available for those who are interested.
Twenty years ago, when I began working with clients that suffered with substance-use disorders, the “gold standard” for recovery was traditional treatment and 12-step meetings. Over the past 20 years, as it should, treatment for and recovery from substance-use disorders have advanced, and many more options are available.
Over the years, treatment providers have finally begun to build bridges into the recovery community, valued the use of peer-to-peer relationships in treatment/recovery, and supported the development of recovery coalition building efforts.
You can see this in action within Cambria County. The SCA has fostered a process where people in long-term recovery can become certified as a CRS (certified recovery specialist), allowing them to work in the treatment process.
We also have the Cambria County Drug Coalition, a very large-scale organization, bringing members of different sectors of the community together to create positive change and foster drug-free communities in Cambria County.
As the manager of New Visions Chemical Dependency Program and a member of the Cambria County Drug Coalition Healthcare Committee, we are constantly evaluating what role the health care community can play in assisting someone with a substance-use disorder.
At committee meetings, we have health care providers from across the health system discussing strategies that can assist those who are suffering from a substance-use disorder.
Did you know that there are multiple pathways to recovery within the Conemaugh Health System?
The emergency department is able to treat those who are in opioid withdrawal with Buprenorphine (Suboxone) and connect them with treatment through the Centers of Excellence at Alliance Medical Services.
The hospital also features the Maternal Addictions Resource Center (MARC Program) offering services and case management to pregnant or post-partum females. The hospital also offers inpatient and outpatient psychiatric services for those struggling with co-occurring disorders.
And finally, New Visions Chemical Dependency Program is available for those struggling with substance-use disorders. All of these pathways are available through one hospital system.
There is no right or wrong pathway into recovery. If you struggle with a substance-use disorder, it is important to know that there is support available to you in your journey into long-term recovery.
Addiction is chronic, progressive and often very isolating. It is so important to make connections with others who can help guide you in your early recovery.
The pathways of recovery can be broken down into a few different groups.
• Clinical treatment is one pathway to recovery. Within this area of early recovery, there are a few different options.
Inpatient treatment, sometimes referred to as residential treatment, offers the highest level of clinical care for someone with a substance-use disorder. Inpatient treatment services provide much-needed structure, and allow someone to leave an unhealthy, sometimes unstable home environment so that he or she can focus on early recovery.
Inpatient treatment programs focus on the “whole health” of the patient, looking at how addiction has impacted the person physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. Inpatient treatment can include detox, a period where you are medically monitored and treated for any withdrawal symptoms you may be experiencing. A typical inpatient treatment experience can be anywhere from three days to twenty eight days, or longer. Each person’s stay is different, and based upon their own needs.
Outpatient treatment takes place while a patient remains at home. It allows he or she to take care of their daily responsibilities, including working, while receiving treatment for substance-use disorder. There are a few different levels of treatment available within outpatient treatment.
Partial Hospitalization Program, often referred to as PHP, is an outpatient program, typically 20-plus hours a week, which takes place in a group setting.
Intensive outpatient program, or IOP, is an intensive treatment that takes place 10-pllus hours a week. It typically takes place between group and individual sessions, and helps a client focus on early recovery while receiving support from a counselor and peers.
Outpatient treatment at the lowest level can include just individual sessions with a counselor or recovery groups, which meet anywhere from once a week to once a month, depending on client need.
Another area of clinical treatment available is Medication Assisted Treatment, also known as MAT.
MAT is a common treatment available for those who are struggling with a history of opioid-use disorder. The idea of MAT is to eliminate withdrawal symptoms with medication, often Methadone, Suboxone and Vivitrol, and combine it with therapy to address issues caused by addiction.
• There are also non-clinical pathways to recovery available to those with substance-use disorder.
Recovery houses are usually single-family homes or apartment buildings, where a person working to get into long-term recovery can live with others who are on the same path. They are typically democratically run, and a person in the house will usually attend outpatient treatment, AA or NA meetings, and begin working again.
Another non-clinical pathway to recovery is peer-based support. A person struggling with substance-use disorder can look for guidance from a peer who has already walked in their footsteps.
Peer support has grown over the years, and a person in long-term recovery can now work to become credentialed as a Certified Recovery Specialist, or a Certified Peer Specialist.
Faith-based programs are for those who are seeking support more in line with their spiritual beliefs.
Typically, faith-based supports are structured around the values, beliefs and teachings of a specific religion. An example would be a program such as Celebrate Recovery.
Finally, 12-step meetings have been offering support to those with a substance-use disorder since their beginnings in 1935.
The 12-steps of Alcoholics Anonymous were developed by its founders to establish guidelines for the best way to overcome alcoholism.
Based on the success that members of AA had in the early years, most other support groups began utilizing the 12-steps, fitting them to meet their specific needs.
Nowadays, with a quick internet search, you can find meeting locations and times all across the United States.
The 12-step approach, and its model of support has allowed those with a substance-use disorders to seek help and support from others who have experienced the same issues.
As you can see, there are many different pathways to long-term recovery available to those who struggle with substance use disorder. No one way is the correct way.
No one way guarantees more success than the other.
If you have a desire to begin the journey toward long-term sobriety, pick a pathway and give it all you’ve got. And if you are unsure of which pathway is appropriate for you, seek guidance from others.
New Visions Chemical Dependency Program is part of the Duke LifePoint/Conemaugh Health System, and we have been serving the community since 1954.
We are located at 320 Main St. in downtown Johnstown.
If you need guidance, please give us a call at 814-534-1627.
We are an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment provider, and would be happy to answer any questions you have about the pathways to long-term recovery.
